To complement the effort of Osun State government in the area of providing qualitative education to the pupils in the state, caretaker chairman for Obokun East Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Ilare- Ijesa, Hon. Bello Saliu Bamidele on Wednesday, distributed writing materials to over 2400 pupils of the public schools in the council area.

The event which held at the council Secretariat in Ilare – Ijesa, also witnessed distribution of patient data cards to all the health centres across the five wards of the local government.

Speaking during the two in one event, the council chairman, Hon. Bello Bamidele said the exercise was the fulfillment of the mandate of the administration of governor Oyetola in the education sector.

He said his passion to bridge the gap between the poor and rich in providing quality education for the wards in the council area through distribution of the exercise books and other writing materials.

Hon. Bamidele said the exercise books would be distributed to the pupils from primary 1 to 6 at 4 books per pupil, while the pupil from primary 1 to 2 would be given pencils, adding that from primary 3 to 6 would equally be given.

Speaking on the motive behind distribution of patient tracing card, Hon. Bello said the health condition of the people of the council area at the primary level is one of the major concern of his administration, saying, this has encouraged him to produce and distribute tracing cards to all the health centres in the LCDA.

According to him, “this gesture will enable our people to be attended to by making their medical histories available whenever they go for medical treatment in any of the health centres in the council area.”

He appealed to the people in the area to always visit health centres and clinics for treatment whenever they are ill, adding that the council under his watch has made drugs and other needed items available.

Speaking at the event, the chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, Hon. Isreal Famurewa eulogised Hon. Bamidele’s giant strides in the area of providing necessary materials for smooth running of education sector in the local government.

Hon. Famurewa stressed that Hon. Bello’s effort in making the pupils happy is one of the cardinal program of his agency, SUBEB.

He said, “what the chairman is doing today is to compliment our effort in SUBEB in providing quantitative education for the pupils in the state.

He encouraged other council chairmen to emulate Hon . Bello’s stride in complimenting the effort of the state government in the area of providing good education to our pupils in the state .

In their remarks, the Special Adviser to the governor on Local government and Chieftaincy matter, Hon. Rasaq Adeosun represented by Hon. Adegboro Ilori and the host royal father, HRM, Oba Adejoro Otebolaku, Owalare , Ilare -Ijesa, both commended the brilliant idea of the council chairman in alleviating the suffering of the parents and guidance in the area of provision of writing materials for their wards, while calling for unalloyed support for the present administration in the state in its bid to take the state to an enviable height.

Appreciating the donor on behalf of the teachers in the local government, the local publicity secretary of NUT, Comrade Funminiyi Oyelakin thanked the chairman for the gesture, promising to distribute the material accordingly to the pupils.