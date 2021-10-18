By Sunday Oguntuyi Osogbo

The Apex body of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State, ‘Igbimo Agba’ has congratulated the state governor, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola for the succesful conduct of the state congress of the party held on Saturday.

Igbimo Agba in a congratulatory message issued and signed by its chairman, Engr. Sola Akinwumi also congratulated the chairman of the party, Prince Gboyega Famoodun who was re-elected for another four-year term in office.

The body equally eulogized Governor Oyetola for the way and manner he managed the said congresses in the state, saying he demonstrated uncommon sagacity and administrative prowess.

The body also commended the conduct of the congress committee led by Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye for the transparency involved in the conduct.

Egbe Igbimo Agba prayed for God’s guidance and wisdom for the re-elected chairman, Prince Famoodun to pilot the affairs of the party and coast to victory in any future elections.

They also urged all aggrieved members to forget their grievances and work together with the current leadership of the party for resounding success in future elections.