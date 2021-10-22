The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has said a major financier of Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, alias Sunday Igboho, is a member of the National Assembly.

The AGF who failed to name the lawmaker, said a report by a security committee constituted by the federal government also revealed that Igboho allegedly received funding from a firm, Abbai Bako and Sons, which is being probed for terrorism financing activities.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Friday, Malami said, “It might be recalled that Abbal Bako & Sons and its promoter Abdullahi Umar Usman are suspects in the on-going Joint Terrorist Financing Investigation.

“Abdullahi Umar Usman is, by way of financial transaction, connected to Surajo Abubakar Muhammad (who was sentenced to life imprisonment in UAE on charges of financing terrorism (Boko Haram),” Malami said.

Malami said the committee also made damning discovery about the activities of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and his following, noting that there were information that Kanu was receiving supports from both within and outside Nigeria.

The AGF gave details of persons allegedly killed and property destroyed by Kanu’s associates following his ‘inciting’ comments, said “We have also established that KANU is not alone in his subversive activities.

“He has accomplices in Nigeria and abroad, individuals and groups as well as state and non-state actors who are aiding and facilitating his campaign against the people and state of Nigeria.

“Some of the state actors aided KANU, even as a fugitive, in his destructive mission, ignoring the terrorist nature of his activities.

“We call on these countries to desist from aiding subversive acts by KANU and IPOB against the state of Nigeria and its people.”