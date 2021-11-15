By Sunday Oguntuyi Osogbo

As part of the efforts to strengthen the reelection bid of Governor Gboyega Oyetola, the Caretaker Chairman of Obokun East Local Government Development Area, Ilare Ijesa, Hon Bello Saliu Bamidele has inaugurated a campaign team that would canvass votes and mobilise the electorate ahead 2022 poll.

The name of the group according to the chairman is “Otan ile youth for Hon BSB”.

The inauguration was witnessed by APC leaders and members of ward 8, Otan Ile, at the residence of the Chairman.

Otan ile youth for Hon BSB group was officially inaugurated as part of the activities marking the Chairman’s Birthday.

Speaking during the Inauguration meeting, Hon Bamidele said with the large turnout of youths in the town, there would be no cause for alarm as far as Oyetola’s reelection is concerned.

He noted that the youth of the ancient town gleefully agreed to work for the second term bid of the governor, due to his various achievements within three years in office.

He said the governor has delivered on his campaign promises, hence, deserved to be given another opportunity to continue with his good work.

Bamidele said: “Governor Oyetola has done tremendously well. He has listened to the people of Osun State, he listened to their agitations, especially the government workers, which I think is the main problem we had in the last few years.

“So to me, the people of Osun State should trust him again because he is someone capable of meeting their expectations.”

He enjoined the youths who are yet to register for their PVC to do so, just as he urged them on the need to sensitise the people around them to also register for their PVC.

The coordinator of the Otan Ile Youth For Hon BSB group, Taofeeq Kehinde, pledged the youth’s support for the ruling APC and reelection bid of the governor .

Kehinde urged the youth to remain united saying where there is love, there would always be a good development.

Echoing a similar view, Mr Jimoh Fafiyebi, APC youth leader, ward 8 Obokun East LCDA, charged the party Chairman to extend hand of love to the youths, saying youth play prominent roles in the Development of society.

Fafiyebi said they were fully on ground to work for the success of the party , saying they would work very hard to ensure the success of APC, before, during and after the gubernatorial election.

