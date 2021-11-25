By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The caretaker chairman of Obokun East Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Ilare Ijesha, in Osun state, Hon. Bello Saliu Bamidele has congratulated the governor of the state, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola on the occasion of his third anniversary in office, describing him as an epitome of good governance.

Hon. Bamidele in a congratulatory message issued and signed by him, copies of which made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Thursday, said the state has witnessed tremendous development in all facets of human endeavour in the last three years.

“Governor Oyetola could be best described as God sent angel to Osun people looking at the style of his governance,” he said.

He hailed the doggedness of the governor in the area of infrastructural development, saying that rural and urban areas are almost the same now considering the rapid road buildings in rural areas in the state.

Bamidele stressed further that prompt payment of salaries and pension arrears is one of the greatest joy of Osun people in the last three years of Oyetola’s administration despite the paucity of fund, adding that this, in no small measure, has contributed to the growth of Osun economy.

“Governor Oyetola should be saluted for prompt payment of salaries and pension arrears in the last three years of his administration despite the mega resources accrued to the state from the federal government, this has contributed immensely to the growth of economy of our dear state.

” No doubt, the performance of Mr. Governor in the last three years will earn him another term in office. I am appealing to the people of the state to still rally support for this performing governor, for more development to come to our dear state.

” I, on behalf of my team in my local government hearltly rejoice with you our oga, the silent achiever, Baba jeje of our time on the occasion of your 3rd year anniversary in office, I pray God to give you more wisdom and power to pilot the state to an enviable height, Congratulations sir.”

