By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The caretaker chairman for Obokun East Local Council Development Area, LCDA, in Osun state, Hon. Bello Saliu Bamidele and the state Commissioner for Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamij have congratulated the governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola on attaining 67 years on earth, noting that he has proved to be the epitome of good governance.

Bamidele in a congratulatory message issued and personally signed copies of which made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Wednesday, said Oyetola has demonstrated to be a man of peace and the best governor ever in the history of the state of virtue through diverse development programs embarked upon by his administration and the peaceful manner he is using to man the affairs of the state.

He said thousands of applause are never sufficient to appreciate his good deeds towards human development, adding that, he has let the whole world known his dexterity as a true political legend of our time.

Bamidele stressed that Oyetola’s devotion towards the improvement of the lives of Osun people shall ever remain highly appreciated and recognized by all.

“We are so proud of your unparalleled best services and highly commendable contributions to the overall developments of our noble state and Nigeria as a whole,” he said.

“I wish you the best in your continuous meritorious services to Osun State and our dear nation. Happy birthday to you sir. May Almighty Allah bless you and your entire households abundantly”

“On behalf of the entire people of Obokun East LCDA, I am sending you this best wishes to appreciate your immense contributions to Osun people and humanity as a whole. Happy birthday my Governor. E te siwaju ninu ise rere yin ni Ipinle Osun, Ipinle Omoluabi.”

Similarly, Oyebamiji has congratulated the state helmsman, describing him as an epitome of a sincere leadership.

The Commissioner in a congratulatory statement he signed and made available to newsmen through the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Finance, Dr Wale Tijani, said the Governor has laid down a marker for the onward development of Osun.

Oyebamiji through the statement said the almost three years of Governor Oyetola on the saddle of leadership as the Governor of the state, has been laced with unprecedented growth and development to the delight of residents of the state.

The statement reads in part, “It will be incomplete to wish our amiable Governor well on his birthday without mentioning the feats God has used him to achieve for our people in the last almost three years of his assumption of office as the Governor of Osun.

“To say Governor Oyetola is a blessing from God is an understatement, I say this because he has shown such an exemplary leadership style which is rapidly turning around the face of development in Osun.

“Governor Oyetola has touched all sectors of the state through his knack and determination to rapidly develop the state within the shortest possible time. He has demonstrated that he is indeed a core progressive because he has not deviated from the core values of our party, the All Progressives Congress which is people oriented.

“The education of our future generation is so paramount in his heart, hence the huge investments he has made in that sector, the revitalisation of the 332 Primary Health Care Centers across the state is a move which shows that he is concerned about quality health delivery to the people. That Osun is still ranked as one of the most peaceful states in the country is not accidental, this is because of Oyetola’s investment to ensure the security of lives and property.

“As you clock 67 on the face of the planet, it is my prayer that God continue to bless you with divine wisdom to steer the ship of our state forward. On behalf of my family and the entire progressive family in Osun and beyond, I felicitate with you and your family on your 67th birthday sir”. Oyebamiji stated.