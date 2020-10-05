By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A non-governmental organization, Lead Generation Initiative (LGI) has invited Osun youths including those who are yarning for a better Nigeria to register for two days Get Involved Leadership Training (GILT) .

The two days training, according to the organization’s secretary Stanley Ekpa, will come up on 7th and 8th of October 2020 at Atlantis Civic Centre, beside NASFAT Praying Ground, Ring Road, Oshogbo, Osun State capital.

LGI is a non-governmental, non-political and non-profit organization driven by the desire to raise and provide opportunities for young people to be actively involved in socio-political and economic change and development for the purpose of rebuilding Nigeria for the next decade.

According to Ekpa “Membership is open to every great mind who is dissatisfied with the current state of our nation and is desirous of a greater Nigeria, where insecurity, poverty, corruption, high unemployment rate, failed leadership and other negativities become things of the past.

He further explained that, “LGI exposes its members to free leadership training and skills necessary to adequately prepare them for the task of taking charge in rebuilding our dear country, one community at a time.

“One of the numerous programmes of the LGI is the Get Involved Leadership Training (GILT), which is expected to hold in all the 36 states of the federation including the FCT.

“The first edition of the GILT took place in Ibadan, Oyo state on 4th and 5th September 2020 with 68 participants drawn from each of the 33 local governments of the state” however explained that the second edition of the GILT will take place in Osun.

Interested individuals who want to be part of the positive change are enjoined to register their membership through this website www.leadgenerationng.org.