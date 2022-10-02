Dr. Chris Ngige, minister of labour and employment, angrily left the meeting spearheaded by Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of house of representatives to resolve the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

During the meeting that was held on Wednesday in Abuja, all the stakeholders from both parties were in attendance to resolve the issue.

Ngige accused ASUU president, Emmanuel Osodeke, of asking Nigerians to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023, which according to him was unacceptable.

After a shouting match with Osodeke, the Labour minister stormed out of the building.

