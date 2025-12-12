Abuja court sends ex-minister Ngige to Kuje as EFCC opens N2.2bn fraud case

Former Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, was on Friday remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre after he was arraigned before an Abuja High Court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged contract fraud amounting to more than N2.2 billion.

Ngige, who served as supervising minister of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) for eight years, stood before Justice Maryam Hassan of the Gwarinpa Division of the FCT High Court, where he entered a not-guilty plea to eight counts bordering on abuse of office and acceptance of financial benefits from NSITF contractors.

The EFCC, represented by Senior Advocate of Nigeria Sylvanus Tahir, immediately applied for a trial date and pressed for Ngige’s remand, arguing that the defendant should remain in custody while the case proceeds.

But the defence team, led by Patrick Ikwueto (SAN), objected, urging the court to grant bail on health grounds. He said Ngige had spent the past three days in EFCC custody and required medical attention, stressing that the charges did not justify keeping him behind bars.

“The defendant is well-known across the country,” Ikwueto argued. “This is not a terrorism case, nor is it treason. Even in the charge, it is acknowledged that he served as a minister. He deserves bail and is prepared to meet any conditions set by the court.”

The defence also protested that it had not been given time to file its response to the EFCC’s application, insisting the prosecution should not be allowed to railroad the court.

The EFCC countered this claim, insisting that the allegations were serious and not to be dismissed lightly. The prosecution noted that Ngige had previously failed to return his international passport after being cleared to travel for medical treatment, arguing that he should not be granted liberty until the court has considered all issues.

Justice Hassan, after listening to both sides, adjourned the matter to December 14 for hearing of Ngige’s bail application and directed that he be remanded at the Kuje facility in the interim.

Contract and payment allegations

According to the charges filed on October 31, Ngige is accused of irregularly awarding NSITF contracts worth billions of naira to companies linked to his close associates. They include:

Seven contracts worth N366.47 million to Cezimo Nigeria Limited

Eight contracts valued at N583.68 million to Zitacom Nigeria Limited

Eight contracts totalling N362.04 million to Jeff & Xris Limited

Four contracts worth N668.14 million to Olde English Consolidated Limited

Four contracts valued at N161.60 million to Shale Atlantic Intercontinental Services Limited

He is also accused of receiving monetary gifts from these contractors in 2022, including N38.65 million from Cezimo, N55 million from Zitacom, and N26.13 million from Jeff & Xris.

The EFCC says the alleged acts violate sections 17(a) and 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.