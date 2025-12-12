EFCC arraigns ex-labour minister Ngige over alleged N2.26bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will arraign former Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, today (Friday) over alleged fraud totalling N2,261,722,535.84.

The arraignment is scheduled to take place at the Gwarinpa Division of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, court officials confirmed.

According to court documents, Ngige faces eight counts relating to abuse of office and receipt of gifts from contractors of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) while serving as its supervising minister from September 2015 to May 2023.

Alleged contract awards

Ngige is accused of awarding seven NSITF consultancy, training, and supply contracts worth N366.47 million to Cezimo Nigeria Limited, linked to an associate.

He allegedly granted eight contracts worth N583.68 million to Zitacom Nigeria Limited, another company tied to an associate.

Eight contracts valued at N362.04 million were allegedly awarded to Jeff & Xris Limited, linked to his associate Nwosu Chukwunwike.

Ngige is said to have influenced four contracts worth N668.14 million for Olde English Consolidated Limited.

Four contracts valued at N161.60 million were allegedly awarded to Shale Atlantic Intercontinental Services Limited, owned by Uzoma Igbonwa, another associate.

Alleged receipt of monetary gifts

Counts six to eight accuse Ngige of receiving monetary gifts from NSITF contractors between May and June 2022:

N38.65 million from Cezimo Nigeria Limited through his campaign organisation

N55.00 million from Zitacom Nigeria Limited via his scholarship scheme

N26.13 million from Jeff & Xris Limited

The EFCC said these acts violate sections 17(a) and 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000. Ngige is expected to take his plea when the case is called today.