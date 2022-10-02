CESVO honours Osun NUP as least corrupt state council

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A non governmental organization, Centre for Ethics and Self Value Orientation (CESVO), has honoured the Osun State chapter of Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) with the award of the “Least Corrupt state Council” of the union.

The award which was bestowed on the state executives of the union was said to have been as a result of prudence and transparent manner of administering the union .

Speaking at the event which held at the state headquarters of the union in Osogbo, the executive director of the centre, Mr. Yakubu Saliu said, the Lokoja-based international anti-corruption nongovernmental organization a is basically out to expose corruption without mercy, fair or favour, thanking no one for apologizing the and appreciating those who have shown capacity leadership, changing the narrative of governance and corruption in our country.

He said Nigeria Union of Pensioners is one of the union bodies they have beamed their searchlights on the way they work.

“We beamed our searchlights on the pensioners union because we also discovered a lot of corruption in the Labour sector. So we get to know our level of distributing questionnaires and government inter-polls, we have been able to know who is doing what, how and when,” he said.

“NUP Osun State is one of the top ten state councils that meet our standards in terms of what are classified to be least corrupt and most ethically responsible management of any at the state level. So we have come here to present an award to all the SEC members because only the Chairman and the secretary cannot be able to achieve anything except with the cooperation of other executives member, even with their old age, they are still living up to expectations to make sure others go to their beds with their two eyes closed while they leave their own”

“They risk their lives at this age when they are supposed to retire and be resting, but they are still in the struggle and advocacy for the emancipation of their colleagues who are being shortchanged of their entitlements across the country.

“We came here to appreciate them so they would be motivated to do more. And I think apart from the Oyo State NUP that has marvelously impressed us, Osun State’s NUP is one of the state councils that also impressed us in our secret investigations. None of them here was aware they were under investigation.”

Responding on behalf of other executives, the state chairman of the union, Alhaji Ganiyu Salawu thanked the CESVO for the honour bestowed on the union, adding that the award would further enhance their productivity and transparency in running the union even at their old age.

The chairman of the union , Alhaji Ganiyu Salawu was bestowed with an award of Ethics and Integrity Compliance Ambassador, while the state Secretary, Comrade Dele Aina was given an award of Integrity Icon of Nigeria.

Other executives that was awarded were: Alhaji Odefisayo O, Vice Chairman Prince Peter Ade Ayeni, Treasurer, Ezekiel Ogungbile, Auditor , Prince David Adewolu, Trustee 1, Ademola Awoyemi, Trustee11, Ogunleke A, Trustee 111, Bola Niniola , member.

Others were; Ronke Aderibigbe, Women Leader, Akande V, Vice Chairperson, women leader, Akanbi A. member, Solomon Adeyefa, member, Adegbite Racheal, member, Adegoke Funmilola, member, Ayodele Timothy, member, Comrade Babatunde C. Assistant Secretary.