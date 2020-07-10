The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in collaboration with the World Bank had trained 1000 youths in Gombe in various skills.

Malam Hassan Mustapha, Gombe State Coordinator of the NDE, told newsmen that the training, tagged Youth Employment and Social Support Operation (YESSO), was on skills such as Tailoring, Hairdressing, Cosmetology and Computer appreciation, among others.

Mustapha said the training, which commenced in 2019, ended in June this year, adding that participants would be given resettlement kits to set up their businesses.

“The participants were trained in entrepreneurship for three months before they were deployed to private organisations for the practical aspects of the trade of their choice.

“During the period, the participants were receiving monthly stipends of N7,500 each,” the NDE official said.

He said that already its headquarters had approved the engagement of 50 graduates who would be attached to ministries and agencies in the state.

Mustapha stressed that the aim of the programme was to broaden their knowledge and make it easier for them to be absorbed by government, if they are proficient.

The coordinator said the NDE would also recruit 550 youths; 50 in each local government area of the state, to undergo three months skills acquisition training.