The General Manager, Lagos State Public Works Corporation, Engr. Olufemi Daramola, has said that the Agency will continue to provide palliatives for noticeable potholes created due to the onset of the rainy season, adding that the Corporation will resume full road repairs during the dry season.

The General Manager, who disclosed this during his appearance on an interview programme on Traffic Radio on Thursday in Lagos, said the mandate of LSPWC is to carry out major and sectional rehabilitation of failed roads and also patch potholes in line with the vision of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to ensure Zero Tolerance for Potholes on Lagos Roads.

He mentioned that “Between the onset of the dry season in November 2019 and the approach of the wet season by May 2020, the agency carried out rehabilitation of over 260 roads across the State”.

He further stated that palliative maintenance is going on every day on some roads in order to avoid total failure as a result of heavy vehicular traffic.

According to him, “Roads like Oba Akran for which the State is looking for a Public-Private Partnership financing model will continue to be properly maintained until a willing investor is secured”.

While acknowledging the fact that few roads are still in bad shape across the State, he maintained that the number and state of disrepair cannot be compared to what was previously the situation before the inception of the present administration of Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu in May 2019.

He stressed that with the rainy season at its peak, the agency will continue to intervene on critical and strategic roads with granite boulders and interlocking paving stone to repair potholes, reduce traffic snarl and lessen road discomfort on major roads and intersections.

While empathising with Lagosians for the traffic gridlocks on some bad roads, he appealed to members of the public to treat the roads as a major public asset and also protect them against abuse such as indiscriminate dumping of refuse in drains, unnecessary cutting of roads and removal of the covers of manholes.

“All these abuses contribute to road failure and general dilapidation of road infrastructure”, the General Manager asserted.