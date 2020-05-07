Adebayo Obajemu

These are trying times for Bayero University Kano, and even more so, for academics, given string of mysterioud deaths that has claimed lives of seven professors at the instititions.

Just yesterday, Wednesday, a professor at the department of physical education, Monsuru Lasun-Eniola, was reported dead.

He was said to have given up the ghost at the university clinic after a brief illness.

The cause of his death was not disclosed.

It can not be confirmed whether it was related to Coronavirus.However, Kano has recorded dozens of high profile deaths many described as mysterious especially as the deadly coronavirus continues to ravage the nation.

The first harvest of death was that of professor Aliyu Dikko of Bayero University Kano, who died on Saturday April 25.

Until his passage, he was a professor of physiology, and a lecturer at the Department of Human Physiology, College of Health Sciences, Bayero University, Kano. He was also a former Deputy Vice Chancellor at the same institution.

He was involved in the opening of three faculties of Medicine/Basic Medical Sciences in Bayero University, Kaduna State University and Yusuf Maitama Sule University.

On the same day, another professor, the renowned Ibrahim Ayagi, professor of Economics also died.

Mr Ayagi attended Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, 1963 -70 and proceeded to University of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the USA from 1970 – 74.

As Kano State Commissioner of Education in the 1970s, Mr Ayagi had set up Kano’s celebrated Twin Science Secondary Schools at Dawakin Kudu and Dawakin Tofa.

It is widely believed that graduates of these two schools became the crème de la crème of medicine and science in the Northern states.

Mr Ayagi was also the chairman of the National Economic Intelligence Committee (NEIC) of the Obasanjo administration and proprietor of Hassan Ibrahim Gwarzo Secondary School.

Strangely, on

April 26, Balarabe Maikaba of the Department of Mass Communication, BUK, died after an illness nature of which was not disclosed.

A professor, Mr Maikaba was the former head of Mass Communication Department, BUK, and a visiting lecturer to Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, and Kaduna State University (KASU).

Tragically,on the same day, Sabo Kurawa of Department of Sociology passed away after a protracted illness.

The professor held positions of deputy vice chancellor, administration and subsequently deputy vice chancellor, academics at the Bayero university.

On Monday April 27, Uba Adamu, a retired academic with Kano State Polytechnic died as a result of age-related complications at the age of 85.

Another academic Abdullahi Umar also died. The late Umar was a former head of department and a senior lecturer at the Department of Architecture, Kano University of Science and Technology