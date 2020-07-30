MTN Nigeria Communication Plc in its half-year unaudited financial report for the period ended June 30, 2020, recorded a total Turnover of N638.075 billion, growing by 12.54% when compared with N566.994 billion recorded same period last year.

The Telecom giant reported a mild drop of 1.99% in Profit before tax, closing the current period at N139.6 billion from N142.4 reported in half-year 2019.

The profit after tax (PAT) for the first six months in 2020 was N94.9 billion, down by 4.68% when compared with the previous PAT of N99.5 billion in half-year 2019.

Earnings per share for the period under review dropped to N4.66 from the previous earnings per share of N4.89 in 2019.

With reference to the share price of N117.90, the P.E ratio of MTN stands at 25.29x with an earnings yield of 3.95%.

MTN Nigeria one of the largest providers of communication services proposes an interim dividend of 350 kobo to shareholders which would be paid electronically on August 24th, 2020.