By Adebayo Obajemu

Russia may be the first nation in the world to get a cure for Coronavirus.

The country which has reported more than 822,000 cases of COVID-19 and is currently the world’s fourth most COVID-infested has concluded plans to register a coronavirus vaccine between August 10 and August 12 this year.

If concluded, it will be regarded as the world’s first official approval of a vaccine against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a report by Bloomberg, the vaccine is being developed by Russia’s Gamaleya Institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund. Approval for human use is expected to be within 3 to 7 days after registration by regulators.

Recall that a forth night ago, the head of the Russian wealth fund (RDIF) gave an indication that Russia could make available a vaccine for the treatment of Coronavirus as early as September. He stated that a deal had been agreed with AstraZeneca to manufacture a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the pharmaceutical giant and Oxford University.

This new Russian vaccine, which is scheduled to start the Phase 3 trials next week in Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, has been adjudged safe and will potentially become the first to reach the public.