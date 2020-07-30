By Adebayo Obajemu

The Unaudited reports for the half-year ended June 30th, 2020 of Cadbury Nigeria plc revealed a decline of 18.18% in topline figures to close the period at N15.917 billion away from N19.455 billion reported same period the previous year in 2019.

The first six months’ financial reports which hit the market on the 29th July 2020 showed a drop of about 20% in Profit before Tax to N766.7 million from N957.1 million recorded in the preceding period of 2019.

The profit after tax for the period under review also dipped from N669.9 million in 2019 to N536.7 million in the current report, which implies 19.89% decline in (PAT).

The earnings per share consequently fell by 19.89%, from 36kobo in 2019 to 29kobo in the period under review.

The PE Ratio for the current period stands at 23.10x and earnings yield at N4.33.