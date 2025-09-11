BAL, Afreximbank expand partnership to empower young sports professionals in Africa

The Basketball Africa League (BAL) and the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) have announced an expansion of their multi-year collaboration, unveiling new initiatives designed to empower young basketball professionals and boost Africa’s creative and sports industries, a statement from the league said on Wednesday.

The announcement was made over the weekend during the ongoing Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2025) in Algiers, Algeria, by BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall and Afreximbank’s Executive Vice President for Intra-African Trade and Export Development, Mrs. Kanayo Awani.

Under the expanded agreement, Afreximbank will strengthen support for BAL Advance, the league’s flagship financial literacy and leadership programme for players and coaches, with the introduction of “BAL Advance: Next Play.” Launching in the 2026 season, the new initiative will offer business workshops and networking opportunities to help players and coaches build entrepreneurial skills and contribute to Africa’s sports economy.

Afreximbank will also back the launch of BAL Future Pros, a year-round programme aimed at equipping early-career professionals with the experience and networks to thrive in the sports industry. Applications will open later this month via the NBA and BAL careers websites, with successful candidates expected to join BAL departments before year-end.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Fall described the partnership as part of BAL’s mission to leverage basketball as an engine for economic development.

“Our longstanding collaboration with Afreximbank is part of our commitment to using basketball as an economic growth engine and the BAL as a platform to develop and showcase African excellence,” Fall said.

Mrs. Awani emphasised Afreximbank’s commitment to advancing Africa’s creative and sports industries, highlighting plans to support the BAL’s annual Innovation Summit and a forthcoming content series showcasing African fashion designers in sports.

As part of the expanded collaboration, Afreximbank Director for Creatives and Diaspora, Mr. Temwa Gondwe, joined Fall in a masterclass on the business of sport hosted by BAL ambassador and 2011 NBA champion Ian Mahinmi.

In addition, the BAL and Afreximbank staged a BAL4Her camp for 20 female athletes under 23 from Algiers’ local community, held from September 5–6 at the Staouéli Court.

The initiatives mark the latest step in strengthening the synergy between sports and economic growth in Africa, as BAL and Afreximbank continue to position basketball as a driver of opportunity across the continent.