Champions League Draw: Liverpool meet Real Madrid, Arsenal face Juventus, Chelsea land Barcelona (Full List)

The UEFA Champions League group-stage draw for the 2025/26 season has been completed, setting the stage for a thrilling campaign under the newly introduced league-phase format.

Six Premier League clubs – Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle United, and Tottenham Hotspur – will compete in this year’s competition, all with ambitions of reaching the final at the Puskás Arena in Budapest on May 30, 2026. But first, each side must navigate the expanded eight-match league phase to secure a spot in the knockout rounds.

Which Teams Are in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League?

Pot 1: PSG, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona

Pot 2: Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, Atlético Madrid, Benfica, Atalanta, Villarreal, Juventus, Eintracht Frankfurt, Club Brugge

Pot 3: Tottenham Hotspur, PSV, Ajax, Napoli, Sporting CP, Olympiacos, Slavia Prague, Bodø/Glimt, Marseille

Pot 4: Copenhagen, Monaco, Galatasaray, Union Saint-Gilloise, Qarabag, Athletic Bilbao, Newcastle United, Pafos, Kairat

Liverpool’s League Phase Fixtures

Real Madrid (H)

Inter Milan (A)

Atlético Madrid (H)

Eintracht Frankfurt (A)

PSV Eindhoven (H)

Marseille (A)

Qarabag (H)

Galatasaray (A)

Arsenal’s League Phase Fixtures

Bayern Munich (H)

Inter Milan (A)

Atlético Madrid (H)

Club Brugge (A)

Olympiacos (H)

Slavia Prague (A)

Kairat Almaty (H)

Athletic Bilbao (A)

Manchester City’s League Phase Fixtures

Borussia Dortmund (H)

Real Madrid (A)

Bayer Leverkusen (H)

Villarreal (A)

Napoli (H)

Bodø/Glimt (A)

Galatasaray (H)

Monaco (A)

Chelsea’s League Phase Fixtures

Barcelona (H)

Bayern Munich (A)

Benfica (H)

Atalanta (A)

Ajax (H)

Napoli (A)

Pafos (H)

Qarabag (A)

Newcastle United’s League Phase Fixtures

Barcelona (H)

PSG (A)

Benfica (H)

Bayer Leverkusen (A)

PSV Eindhoven (H)

Marseille (A)

Athletic Bilbao (H)

Union Saint-Gilloise (A)

Tottenham Hotspur’s League Phase Fixtures

Borussia Dortmund (H)

PSG (A)

Villarreal (H)

Eintracht Frankfurt (A)

Slavia Prague (H)

Bodø/Glimt (A)

Copenhagen (H)

Monaco (A)

How Does the New Champions League Format Work?

For the first time, the group stage has been replaced by a league-phase format featuring 36 teams in a single table. Each club will play eight different opponents (two from each pot) — four home and four away.

Top 8 teams in the standings will advance directly to the Round of 16.

Teams ranked 9th–24th will compete in a two-legged playoff to join them.

The bottom 12 clubs will be eliminated from Europe entirely.

Key Dates for the 2025/26 Champions League

League Phase:

Matchday 1: September 16–18

Matchday 2: September 30–October 1

Matchday 3: October 21–22

Matchday 4: November 4–5

Matchday 5: November 25–26

Matchday 6: December 9–10

Matchday 7: January 20–21

Matchday 8: January 28

Knockout Rounds:

Playoff Round: February 17–18 & 24–25

Round of 16: March 10–11 & 17–18

Quarterfinals: April 7–8 & 14–15

Semifinals: April 28–29 & May 5–6

Final: May 30, 2026 — Puskás Arena, Budapest