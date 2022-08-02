Monalisa Chinda Coker, Communications director of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, has lamented the inability of security agencies to apprehend gunmen who abducted Nollywood stars, Clemson Cornel and Cynthia Okereke on Friday.

Chinda said that the numbers of the kidnappers of two actors can be traced.

Two actors were abducted in Enugu on Friday.

The abductors have been in touch with the families of the victims and demanded $100,000 ransom.

Lamenting the ransom, Chinda said, “I don’t understand how people would think that actors have money, with the paltry sum we receive as fees? The struggle through life vicissitudes, health issues etc we face every now n then??? $100k from where?

“The numbers that were used to communicate with them can easily be traced…I mean.”