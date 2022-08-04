Gunmen free abducted Nollywood stars, Cynthia Okereke, Clemson Cornell

Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornell, Nollywood actors kidnapped by gunmen in Enugu, have been freed.

The actors were kidnapped last week by gunmen who subsequently demanded $100,000 ransom.

It is unclear how much money was eventually paid for their release.

Monalisa Chinda Coker, Director of Communications, Actors Guild of Nigeria announced their release in a statement on Thursday.

“This is to gladly inform the public that the kidnapped actors, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel Agbogidi have been released unhurt,” the statement said.

“The elated National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ejezie Emeka Rollas announced their release by the abductors who were touched by the spirit of God to set them free and unharmed.

“The Guild has arranged for medical checks and psychological support for the victims.

“On behalf of their families, the National President expressed our heartfelt appreciation to Nollywood industry and Nigerians at large for the support and prayers during the trying period.

“He urged members to be security conscious on and off film sets and always take precautionary measures on their personal security at all times.”