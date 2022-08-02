A total of 7,222 Nigerians have been killed, while 3,823 have been kidnapped by terrorists and other actors in the first seven months of 2022, according data from the Nigeria Security Incidents Tracker by Beacon Consulting.

According to the data, Borno has the highest cases of insecurity in the country with a total of 527 incidents which led to the death of 1,746 individuals and the abduction of 246 persons between January 1 and July 29, 2022.

Kaduna State has the second highest cases of insecurity in the country with 216 incidents spread across 22 local government areas. A total of 790 people were killed and 1,137 kidnapped.

Zamfara followed with a record of 110 incidents in 13 local government areas where 797 people were killed and 356 kidnapped.

The report, released on Sunday, further claimed that at least 7,222 Nigerians have been killed and 3,823 abducted as the country witnessed 2, 840 incidents of insecurity over the past seven months.

Also, no fewer than 1,499 people were injured during the various attacks witnessed in 505 local government areas in the country.

According to the data, 605 abductions took place in January; 1,202 fatalities were recorded while 62 persons sustained injuries.

In February, 887 deaths, 501 abductions and 82 injuries were recorded.

In March, 1,497 deaths, 702 abductions and 209 sustained injuries were recorded from violent attacks.

Also, in April, 633 persons were kidnapped, 1,434 were killed and 358 were injured.

In May, there were 913 deaths, 265 abductions and 315 injuries across the country.

In June, 785 persons were killed, 676 abducted and 160 injured.

As of July 29, 441 Nigerians had so far been abducted, 504 killed and 308 injured.

The breakdown, according to geopolitical zones, revealed that the North-East recorded 777 incidents in which 2,052 individuals were killed and 344 kidnapped.

In the North-West, 519 incidents occurred in the region, leading to the death of 2,229 individuals while 1,989 were abducted.

No fewer than 494 incidents were witnessed in North Central, out of which 1,748 residents lost their lives and 950 were kidnapped.

The South-West recorded 420 incidents which led to the death of 386 individuals and 195 were abducted.

310 incidents occurred in the North-East region. 420 people were killed, while 157 were kidnapped.

In the South-South, 278 incidents were recorded. 386 individuals were killed and 195 kidnapped. The South-East experienced 316 incidents; 423 persons were killed while 161 were kidnapped.