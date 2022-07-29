Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornell, two Nollywood actors, have been reported missing in Enugu State.

Actress and Director of Communications, Actors Guild of Nigeria, Monalisa Chinda, disclosed this in a statement on her Instagram page, on Friday.

According to the statement, the two actors were reported missing after their family members confirmed they didn’t come back from a film location at Ozalla Town, Enugu state.

Due to the situation, the National President of the Guild, Ejezie Emeka Rollas, has urged all actors to avoid going to outskirts of cities to film except full security cover is provided to ensure their safety.