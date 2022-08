A video of TV broadcaster, Rufai Oseni, having an altercation with some police officers have emerged on social media.

Oseni, Arise TV broadcaster, had on Monday, Oseni, revealed that a policeman threatened him with a gun for driving on a dedicated BRT lane in Lagos.

In a new video trending on Twitter on Tuesday, it shows Oseni arguing with the policemen.

He went to his car, then came back to the policemen who were in their vehicle and said, “I will call the governor…nonsense.”

