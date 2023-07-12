BREAKING: Cynthia Okereke, Nollywood actress is dead

Veteran Nollywood actress, Cynthia Okereke, has died.

J. C. Okechukwu, a media personality and close associate of the actress announced her death in tweet on Wednesday.

He wrote: “REST IN PEACE, Nwanyi oma. I’m shattered beyond words.

“The fact that I was about to pay for your flight ticket to come finish what we started only to here you went to be with Lord just last night is one of the toughest things I’ve ever had to deal with in recent times. I pray I’m able to recover from this shock. Life is really just a mist. One minute you have it, the next you don’t.

“For the more than 20 years that I’ve known you, you’ve been such an amazing, decent and lovely soul to be around. I never imagined you’d exit so unceremoniously. Words fail me.

“Sleep on, Cynthia. May your gentle soul rest on till we meet again in glory. #CynthiaOkereke.”

Details of her the actress’ death is not yet clear.

Okereke made the news last year when she was abducted alongside some of her colleagues by kidnappers.

They later regained freedom after playing undisclosed amount as ransom.