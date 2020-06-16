The Lagos State Government, through the State Examinations Board, has announced the postponement of the year 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), earlier scheduled to commence from Tuesday, 16th – 23rd June 2020, till further notice.

The announcement, which was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Director, Lagos State Examinations Board, Mr Supo Gbadegesin, noted that the postponement was due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent closure of schools by the Lagos State Government.