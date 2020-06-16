The Lagos State Government, through the State Examinations Board, has announced the postponement of the year 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), earlier scheduled to commence from Tuesday, 16th – 23rd June 2020, till further notice.
The announcement, which was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Director, Lagos State Examinations Board, Mr Supo Gbadegesin, noted that the postponement was due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent closure of schools by the Lagos State Government.
He informed the general public, especially all duly registered Public and Approved Private Junior Secondary Schools, that immediately the State Government issues directives on the re-opening of schools, new dates approved for the examinations will be communicated to all stakeholders.
While maintaining that the Lagos State Examinations Board had no options than to postpone the examinations due to COVID-19, Gbadegesin stated that registration is still ongoing via the Board’s online platforms for those who were unable to register earlier.