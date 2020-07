OBINNA EZUGWU

The Lagos State Government has announced that students in Primary 6, Junior Secondary School 3 and Senior Secondary School 3 are to resume classes from Monday, August 3, 2020.

The state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu which made the announcement during a press briefing held at State House, Marina on Friday, however, directed operators of public spaces to deny entry to anyone without a mask.