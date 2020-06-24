OBINNA EZUGWU

United Kingdom based institution, Eton College, has apologized to its first African graduate, Nigerian writer, Dillibe Onyeama over racial treatments he experienced during his time at the school.

Eton who says he was subjected to series of racial slurs while at school, later wrote a book, ‘Niggar At Eton’ published in 1972, documenting his experiences. He had left the school in 1969 after obtaining his First School Leaving Certificate.

Eton which took exception to his writing of the book, banned him from visiting the school.

On Tuesday, however, the College’s Head Simon Henderson, in a statement made available to the BBC, tendered an apology to the Nigerian over his experience at the school.

“We have made significant strides since Mr Onyeama was at Eton but — as millions of people around the world rightly raise their voices in protest against racial discrimination and inequality — we have to have the institutional and personal humility to acknowledge that we still have more to do,” Henderson said.

“We must all speak out and commit to doing better — permanently — and I am determined that we seize this moment as a catalyst for real and sustained change for the better.”

Henderson also said that he would be inviting the Nigerian to apologize to him on behalf of the school.

“I will be inviting Mr Onyeama to meet so as to apologise to him in person, on behalf of the school, and to make clear that he will always be welcome at Eton,” he added.