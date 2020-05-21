The Lagos State Examinations Board has announced the postponement of the year 2020 Screening Test into Lagos State Model Colleges and Upgraded Junior Secondary Schools, scheduled to hold between May 25-30, 2020, until further notice.
In a release issued today by the Director, Lagos State Examinations Board, Mr Supo S. Gbadegesin, the postponement of the examination was due to the ravaging global pandemic (COVID-19) and the need to curb its spread in the State.
While informing the general public, especially all duly registered candidates, that the Board regrets any inconvenience the postponement might have caused, the Director stated that new dates for the conduct of the examination would be communicated as soon as the situation improves and approvals are obtained from appropriate authorities.
Gbadegesin, however, disclosed that registration is still ongoing for interested candidates via digital platforms.