The Lagos State Examinations Board has announced the postponement of the year 2020 Screening Test into Lagos State Model Colleges and Upgraded Junior Secondary Schools, scheduled to hold between May 25-30, 2020, until further notice.

In a release issued today by the Director, Lagos State Examinations Board, Mr Supo S. Gbadegesin, the postponement of the examination was due to the ravaging global pandemic (COVID-19) and the need to curb its spread in the State.