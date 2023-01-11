Lagos police punish officers for seizing lady’s phone

The Lagos State Police Command has punished officers captured in a video assaulting a lady after seizing her phone at Ilasan area of Lekki Phase 1.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the command, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this via his Twitter page while reacting to the video.

A tweep, @Austynzogs, on Tuesday shared a video of the lady being manhandled by two policemen, demanding if she had been released by the police after the altercation.

The tweep wrote in the caption,”Last week, police men guarding the palace at Ilasan, Lekki Phase 1, allegedly assaulted a lady for attempting to record them during a confrontation with a Uber driver.”

Tagging Hundeyin and the Force PRO, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, to the tweet,the tweep asked, “The lady’s phone was seized and she was also arrested. Has she been freed?”

Responding to the tweet, Hundeyin noted that the Ilasan Divisional Police Officer intervened in the case and ensured the lady retrieved her phone.

He also stated that the officers involved had been subjected to disciplinary actions.

Hundeyin tweeted, “The DPO Ilasan waded in, ensured she got her phone back immediately, and subjected the officers to disciplinary actions.

“The lady claimed she was injured, for which the officer was mandated to offset her medical expense.

“The lady went home happy. I equally verified from her.”