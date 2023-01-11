NDLEA impounds 4,878KG of Canadian Loud

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Lagos State Command, has intercepted a truck carrying substances that tested positive to being Canadian Loud, a variant of cannabis also known as Indian hemp.

The agency said the bust was recorded along Awolowo Road in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State.

When weighed, the truck is said to have been laden with 8,960 jumbo pieces of Canadian Loud, a very strong and highly expensive illicit substance.

The substances which were loaded in over 100 extra-large polythene bags, weighed a total of 4,878.72kg, and was being escorted by close to 20 armed men suspected to be security operatives.

The agency explained that having noticed that NDLEA Operatives were not ready to back down, the armed men opened fire on the operatives, shattering the windscreen of one of the operational vehicles which the anti-narcotics agency used to barricade the truck.

A statement from the command further disclosed that the drug couriers rammed into the agency’s operational vehicle to cause commotion, however, the NDLEA operatives backed by some soldiers who were nearby during the assault, repelled the drug dealers.

Speaking on the incident, the Lagos State Commander of NDLEA, Umar Adoro, explained that the assailants later escaped with the driver.

Canadian Loud is an illicit drug imported from Canada and shipped in large quantities through Nigeria’s neighboring countries like Cameroon, Ghana and the Benin Republic.

Authorities say drug Lords mostly try to smuggle in the illicit substance by exploring the Nigerian waterways or land borders