Lagos police detain Agba Jalingo, 'to move him to Abuja’

Cross River activist and journalist, Agba Jalingo, who earlier on Friday announced that his Lagos residence was under siege by policemen, has reportedly been detained at Alapere Police Station, Lagos.

Violet Agba, his wife confirmed the development to Punch on Friday evening.

She noted that the police had planned to transfer the activist to Abuja tomorrow morning.

“They took him to the police station, he will be moved to Abuja tomorrow morning,” she said.

According to her, Jalingo was being arrested for alleged defamation of character of the wife of Frank Ayade, the brother of the Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade.

“We asked them for an arrest warrant or charge sheet, but they didn’t present it to us. They only told us that he’s been invited for defamation of character of Frank Ayade’s wife,” Violet said.

It was gathered that while Jalingo was being arrested in Lagos, some persons had also surrounded the office of the Publisher’s media office in Calabar, Cross River State.