Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the 2021 Anambra State election, on Thursday, won the Democracy Personality of the Year at the Democracy Heroes Africa Award held at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

Ozigbo who recently declared support for Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate, dedicated the award to the former Anambra State governor.

“I was honoured with the Democracy Personality of the Year at the Democracy Heroes Africa Award held at Transcorp Hilton yesterday, and with a profound sense of pride and gratitude, I dedicated my award to a phenomenal leader of our time, His Excellency Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party,” he said.

“I thank the CEO of the awards event, Olufunsho Ajagbonna and his team for considering me worthy of this tall honour.

“I consider the award significant because it is about leadership which is one aspect of our country that we need to work to get right. I firmly believe that if we can get our leadership right, we will fix most of what’s broken in Nigeria. I also believe that HE Peter Obi is the leader of our time who will pilot us out of our national predicament and lead us to a Nigeria of our hopes and dreams.

“I am grateful to be alive to see this day when the youth of Nigeria are awake, aware, and taking charge of their future by consciously getting involved in the political process. I commend HE Peter Obi for his courage in taking a stand and his leadership which has inspired millions of Nigerians to embrace the possibilities of a New Nigeria that we would all be proud of.

“I am beyond excited about our future. Indeed, a New Nigeria is coming and the youths are on hand to take over.”