By OBINNA EZUGWU

Lawyer and president emeritus of Igbo think tank group, Aka Ikenga, Chief Goddy Uwazurike has criticised the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu for leading a police team to Enugu to discuss Southeast security without a single Igbo Assistant Inspector General or police commissioner, noting that it was preposterous.

Uwazurike who shared his views on the outcome of security summit held in Enugu on Wednesday, also said Southeast governors disappointed Ndigbo by adopting blanket community policing instead of regional security outfit they proposed.

“Let me be honest, we don’t know the full pact of the meeting, except the blank declaration by the governors. The blank declaration did not go well with many people. Most of us expected an outing, just like we had in the Southwest. The turning point was yesterday when the same Southwest opted for community policing,” Uwazurike said.

“What I had expected the governors to do was to chose a name like Ogbunigwe in Enugu, Ebonyi, Abia and Imo. That way, each state will have control of its own security outfit.”

Speaking about the Inspector General of Police who was said to have compelled the governors on President Muhammadu Buhari’s order to drop the idea of a regional security outfit, Uwazurike said it was absurd that he didn’t have any Igbo AIG or CP.

“At the meeting, IG of police led an array of policemen with only one Igbo DIG who is in charge of ICT. All others are in operational command. There is no Igbo commissioner of police. There is no Igbo AIG and they were there to discuss the security of the southeast. It was simply preposterous,”

Uwazurike accused the governors of letting Ndigbo, especially the president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo down at the meeting.

“The governors disappointed many people. First, in the meeting that did not include Ohanaeze president-general. It was a shock. Whatever it is, the people of the southeast stands with Ohanaeze on this issue more than they stand with the governors. And believe me, if there will be anything called community policing, you must win the people over.

“If there is a distrust ab-initio, there will be a problem. The governors have a lot of work to do, especially to convince the president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo who is a much respected Nnia Nwodo, to convince us that it is in our interest. Right now, we have a formidable president general. We respect him and we will rather listen to him than any governor or any IG of police.

He, however, said it was a good thing that the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has accepted the idea of community policing which the force and the far north had opposed vehemently.

“But let me give you my idea of this debate on community policing. For years, we have been calling for it. But the Nigerian police vehemently objected. And some people in the far north said never,” he said.

“We asked for regional command of the police, they still said no. It’s a good thing that the IG has now conceded to community policing. It is a step. We may not get everything we want in one day, but community policing is likely to be what is going to obtain in all the states of the country. Whether they will have regional or state command is another thing.