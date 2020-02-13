The Supreme Court of Nigeria has sacked Bayelsa State governor-elect, David Lyon, and his Deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo.

The apex I, in a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Ejembi Ekwo, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Mr Lyon.

Mr Lyon was sacked for presenting a running mate with a fake certificate in the said election.

It also ordered a fresh certificate be issued to the governorship candidate with the highest votes cast and wide geographical spread in the governorship election held on November 16, 2020.

With this judgment delivered, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Diri Duoye with the highest lawful votes and with wide geographical spread will eventually become the next governor of Bayelsa.