Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the director-general of National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Ishaq Modibbo Kawu over a N2.5billion fraud case involving him currently pending in the court.

Kawu is being prosecuted in connection with pinnacle communications, the signal carrier of the Abuja digitization exercise by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), over alleged N2.5 billion sleaze on the DSO project.

The ICPC had asked the Federal Government to suspend Modibbo Kawu from office pending the conclusion of the case.

Following this development, the most senior director in the Commission, Professor Armstrong Idachaba, was asked to assume office as the Director General f the Commission.