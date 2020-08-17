OBINNA EZUGWU

Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika has announced August 29 as date for the resumption of international flights as the country continues gradual easing of Covid-19 lock down.

“Glad to announce the resumption of international flights from the 29th of August, 2020. Beginning with Lagos and Abuja as we did with the domestic flight resumption,” the minister wrote via his twitter handle, @hadisirika

“Protocols and procedures will be announced in due course. We thank you for your patience.”