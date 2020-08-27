Traveller who were hoping to travel in or out of Nigeria from August 29, would have to wait longer as the government has postponed of postponed resumption of international flights.

International flights will now resume on September 5 to prevent further spread of coronavirus in the country, the Federal Ministry of Aviation announced on its twitter handle on Thursday.

“Breaking: Regret to announce that the international flight resumption earlier scheduled to resume on 29th August has been shifted to 5th September 2020,” it tweeted.

It said that the resumption date was shifted by another one week to allow the provision of logistics and allow the perfection of COVID-19 preventive strategies at the entry ports.

The postponement came barely 48 hours to the commencement of international flight expected to start from Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.