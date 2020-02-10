…as Ohanaeze vows to resist further killings of Ndigbo

The South-East Governors Forum has directed state houses of assembly in the zone to enact a law to back its regional security outfit that would be launched in the coming days.

Chairman of the forum and governor of Ebonyi State, Engr David Umahi, who gave the directive in a communique at the end of the forum’s meeting on Sunday, disclosed that the governors had written to the federal government to obtain its consent.

“The forum received our Southeast Joint Security Committee and noted as follows: that the Southeast Governors Forum had formed their South East Joint Security on July 28, 2019, and inaugurated her committee on joint security on August 31, 2019,” Umahi said.

“Forum took a briefing from the chairman of the Joint security committee and are satisfied with all the arrangement that will lead to South East State Houses of Assembly to enact a law to back the South East security programme with a name to the outfit.

“The forum had written the Federal Government in this respect and at an appropriate time, we shall be inviting the Federal Government to note the details of our Joint Security Programme.”

The meeting was attended by governors of Enugu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Ebonyi, David Umahi and Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu. Anambra State was represented by the deputy governor, Nkem Okeke. Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma neither attended, however, nor sent any representative.

Similarly, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, rose from its own meeting on Sunday with a declaration that it would use everything available to defend its people in the face of worsening insecurity in the country.

Ohanaeze which briefed reporters in a communique read by its president-general, Chief Nnia Nwodo at the end of a meeting of its Ime Obi, highest decision making body, held at Nike Lake Hotel, Enugu, warned that Ndigbo should not be taken for granted.

“Ohanaeze hereby states categorically that Ndigbo will not stand by and watch its people slaughtered. Ohanaeze will defend every soul in Igbo land,” the communique read.

“Ohanaeze hereby nominates, activates and directs the council of elders made up of reputable Igbo personalities and leaders to engage Ohanaeze state governors immediately on prevailing security challenges.

“Finally, Ohanaeze reminds Ndigbo that there had been difficulties in security in our history in Nigeria. In all these, our determination to protect our homelands and families against aggressors had never wavered and we have always relied on our ingenuity and vigilance to ensure our survival. Let nobody take us for granted.”

Those in attendance included Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma, Mr Peter Obi, Chief Achike Udenwa, Prof. Mrs. Uche Azikiwe, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, Hon Tobi Okechukwu, Dr Walter Ofonagoro, among others.