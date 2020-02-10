A few weeks after the death of Imo State senator, Benjamin Uwajumogu, another Senator Ignatius Longjan, representing Plateau South Senatorial District has died in a Turkish Hospital.

Longjan, a former governor of Plateau, was aged 75, died on Sunday evening following an illness that had beset him for weeks.

His Chief of Staff, John Dafa’an, who confirmed the death said: “It is true, our father and distinguished Senator representing Plateau South is death, baba died after battling with illness for a long time in Turkey,” he said.

He was a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and was the Vice-Chairman, Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism until his death.