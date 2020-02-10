By OBINNA EZUGWU

The Edo State Verification panel constituted to investigate execution of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) projects in Edo State has submitted its report detailing series of inconsistencies in the contract award process.

The panel which was chaired by Mr. Rachael O. Oddiri in the report made available on Friday, observed, among other things that there were double award of same contracts, while most legal agreements reached with regard to the contracts were not dated and did not carry the names of the signees but only their designations.

“83% of the projects were represented by persons other than directors of the companies to whom the contracts were awarded,” the panel said in the report.

“We experience multiply situations where one person represented more than one company.

“We observed that the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) was not on the check list of documents, but it is one of the BPP’s requirements.

“We observed that most of the companies that have the complete documents were from outside the Niger-Delta region.

“Most of the legal agreements seen were not dated and do not carry the names of the signees only their designations. This made it difficult to ascertain fraud.

“Most contractors without Legal agreement claim to have signed the agreement with Legal Service Department but were not given their copies as they were told the commission has not signed.

“We observed a double award for the same project A job “Construction of 2km Ukhuegigbaira road of Sharp Corner and Oise Lamouth road, Sabongida Orra, Owan West LGA, Edo state” award to Messrs Ijalla Eng. Services Ltd (NDDC/HO/EDP/UIDW/ED/PR/17/022) in 2017, was also awarded as Instruction for Emergency Repairs of failed and Unmotorable sections of Ukhuegigbara, Shar Corner and Oise Lamouth road, Sabongida Ora in Owan LGA of Edo state, to Messrs Segaba Int. Co. Ltd (NDDC/EDP/INS.PR/ED/17/019) in 2018.

“Some Contractors complained bitterly while some others became emotional about the non-payment/processing of IPCs.

“Some Contractors presented IPCs that were not signed, that is Intelites Nig. Limited

“We observed a situation where the name on an award letter is at variance with the CAC documents. That is the award letter shows Skyview Nig. Limited while the CAC documents has Skyview Power Technologies Limited.

“Contractor cannot find the original owner of the company he bought the job from hence cannot produce a letter authorising him to represent the company.

“We have 3 projects that were properly procured with BPP certificate of “No Objection” for award of Contract dated 16/10/2009. The projects are;

“Construction of Oben-Umughun Road 12.18km for Main Alignment 11.207km for Spus Drain: 33.526km awarded to Messrs Askay Construction Company Limited.

“Construction of Obozogwe Niro-Ikumweke Idumwebo Iguobodo Abudu Road 33km awarded to Messrs Caesar Engineering and Construction Limited.

“Construction of Ulohor-Ogba River Link Road and Bridges 12.559km Single Culverts = 14km double Culverts = 46m Drains: 4km awarded to Messrs Xapon Limited.

” A road construction project “Momodu Omogba Braimoh Road, by Water Board Phase 2, Auchi. was awarded to a company named Vanessa International School Ltd.

“Ag. MD/CEO is to note that majority of the awards was signed by the Executive Director Projects, a few by the MD/CEO and the Head of Procurement Unit.

“We observed an award letter (NDDC/HQ/EPC/0619/0011) signed by the Director EPC for the Re: Instruction to carry out Emergency Clearing and Desilting od Orhionmwon River in Orhionmwon LGA, Edo State for the sum of N740,790,000.00.

“We curiously observed that an award of Contract for the Construction of Solar Mini Grid and Retrofitting of Lights to energy Efficient Lights to Power only Lighting point in the Edo State House of Assembly complex (NDDC/HO/EDP/ UIDW /ED/PR/18/001), awarded to Socrates and Beverlis Nig. Limited for the sum of N249,758,000.00.”

The panel broke down daily proceedings of the exercise thus:

“Day 1. (20/01/2020)

Exercise start at 9.00am

The new conference room of the Edo state office was made available to the team, this venue is very conducive.

Eight (8) companies came for the verification exercise, they include; Horson Limited, No Limited International Limited, ANN & AM Civil/Elect Engineering Company Limited, Ceaser Engineering & Construction Limited, Ben-Tise Technical Company Limited, Aykers Limited, Austymic Global Services Limited and Intelites Nig. Limited.

Only One (1) project was documented and Uploaded.

Companies coming did not have knowledge of what section16(6) of the procurement act 2007 contains, so the team decided to create a list of the requirement needed.

Due to the low turnout and poor output, the committee decided to send messages to Contractors/Consultants (database of contractor and consultant in the state office) telling them that the verification exercise in the state office has started as well as conveying the requirements.

Exercise closed for the day at 5.00pm.

Day 2. (21/01/2020)

Exercise start at 8.30am

The committee attended to five (5) companies, they include; Jeffa GeoSurveys & Tech. Services Limited, Intelites Nig Ltd, S-Tex International Ventures, Troika Investment Limited and Optimum Star Services Ltd.

A total of four (4) projects was documented and uploaded.

Exercise closed for the day at 5.00pm.

Day 3 (22/01/2020)

Exercise start at 8.30am

Eight (8) companies for the verification of their projects, they include; Jated Nig. Ltd, Donveejs Global Resources Ltd, Bridgeworks Eng. Ltd, No Limits International Limited, Pettonini Instruments Ltd, Newtec Development Co. Ltd, Omokeni & Associates, Austymyic Global Services Limited.

A total of nine (9) projects was documented and uploaded.

Exercise closed for the day at 5pm.

Day 4 (23/01/2020)

Team was ready for the day’s exercise at 8.45am, but the first company came in at 11.15am.

Nineteen (19) companies came for the verification exercise, they include; Utilyn Global Resources Limited, Okpare Global Resources Limited, Horson Ltd, BJS Construction Company Limited, Raytan Limited, Cotabs Engineering Limited, Yaseka Integrated Company Limited, Aykers Limited, Clitek Engineering Services Limited, Segaba International Company Limited, S. Numa and Company Limited, Black Construction Limited, Papao Limited, Kiel Reliance International, El-Darl Engineering Nig. Limited, Remojay Global Resources Limited, Ficol Nig. Limited, Almat Engineering Limited, Powertrac Machinery and Investment Limited.

A total of twelve (12) projects was documented and uploaded.

Most of the companies were turned back because they were represented by people without any valid means of identification, or whose letter of authorisation was signed by people whose signature is not in the company’s CAC documents.

Exercise closed for the day at 5.00pm.

Day 5 (24/01/2020)

The days verification exercise started at 8.30am

28 companies came for the exercise, they include; Ficol Nigeria Limited, Almat Engineering Limited, Powertrac Machinery and Investment Limited, Efaesen & Partners, Horson Limited, El-Darl Engineering Nig. Limited, BJS Construction Company Limited, Bridgeworks Eng. Limited, Raytan Limited, S&H Soltec Energy Limited, Jeffa GeoSurvey and Technical Services Limited, Hydro 4 Geological Services, Johelo Global Ent. Limited, Okenghide Nig. Company Limited, Open Gate Engineering Services Limited, Liss Limited, Northsea Ltd, Caesar Engineering & Construction Limited, Igbudu Oil Services Limited, Heavenly Merchants Company, PolySystem Nig. Ltd, Mosand Herj Limited, Windek Procurement Services Limited, Arowolo Group of Companies Limited, Efe Obofinyaro & Company, A.C Egbe Nig. Limited, PSI Interntional Co. Ltd, Japaul Mines & Products Ltd.

A total of 19 projects was documented and uploaded

Exercise closed for the day at 5.00pm.

Day 6 (27/01/2020)

The days verification exercise started at 7.10am

24 companies came for the exercise, they include Caesar Engineering & Construction Limited, Northsea Limited, Japaul Mines and Products Limited, Sodeosa Global Resources Ltd, Hassino Group Limited. Ijalla Eng. Services Ltd, Chafem Sparkling Resources Nig. Ltd, Goldking Kompini Limited, Yaseka Integrated Concepts Ltd, Zana Couture Limited, Black Construction Limited, 4ND Ventures, Powerlink Modular Eng. Services, Segaba International Company Ltd, Efe Obofinyaro & Company, Passion Blade Services Limited, Xonypex Global Service Limited, Alvin Services Limited, W&W Services, Gamji Marine Service Ltd, Jekcons Nig. Ltd, Ewejobat Company, Vicbridges Nig. Ltd. Liss Limited.

A total of 30 projects was documented and uploaded

Contractor complained of not taking with them any form of acknowledgment that they have attended the verification exercise

Day 7 (28/01/2020)

The days verification exercise started at 8.30am

31 companies came for the exercise, they include Gamji Marine Service Ltd, Skyview Power Technologies Limited, Bajebo Limited, Alfeso Ventures Limited, Passion Blade Services Limited, Xonypex Global Service Limited, Vicbridges Nig. Ltd, Kevtrics Nig. Limited, Corrserve Nig. Limited, Jekcons Nig. Ltd, Ewejobat Company, Floruwa Nig. Limited, Yaseka Integrated Concept Company Limited, Wadrik Projects Limited, Neotouch Engineering Limited, Intelites Nig Limited, Verve and Associates, Gemivics Global Ventures, Rosanem Nigeria Limited, Askay Construction Company Limited, Una & Associates, Nevoil and Gas Limited, Pitawhytemon Nig. Limited, Windek Procurement Services Limited, PolySystem Nig. Ltd, Mosand Herj Limited, Marthysyn international limited, Great Beulah Model Enterprise, Inter-Bau Construction Limited, Earthman Royal Limited, Neotech Worldwide Solutions.

A total of 36 projects was documented and uploaded

Day 8 (29/01/2020)

The days verification exercise started at 8.30am

47 companies came for the exercise, they include; Airhia Kelvin Construction Nig. Limited, Magden Engineering Nig. Limited, Hydro4Geological Services, Inter-Bau Construction Limited, Gesbi Engineering Limited, Glad Aimioraomon Enterprise, Saxon Intergrated Services Limited, Wormwood International Limited, Woozy Business Concern Limited, Aladex Nigeria Limited, Wallrack Oil and Chemical Company Ltd, Wasaan Synergy Limited, De Ku Construction Limited, Wexford Solution Services Limited, Boloupesibo and Sons Limited, PeaceCover Nig.Limited, Honerich Company Limited, Braylish Concepts, Waine Investment Integrated Limited, Pitawhytemon Nig. Limited, W&W Services, Indispensable Results Limited, J&B International Project Systems Limited, Madonna Organisation Nig. Limited, Samdpin Maritime Limited, Recycled Power and Energy Nig. Limited, Jillianintegrated Resources Limited, Tomitek Nig. Limited, Xapon Limited, Ovie-B Construction Development Company Limited, Igbagba Nig. Limited, Platinum Bond Nig. Limited, Joram Global Services, A&J Civil Works Nig. Limited, Donveejs Global Resources Limited, Monica and Donald Limited, Roxcon Nigeria Limited, Tenlaw Nig. Limited, Nother Global Limited, SealFleet Motion Safe Limited, Adland Nigeria Limited, Dirus Integrated Services Ltd, Cyrus Power Services Limited, Gray Archor Properties Limited, Ballcock Premium Nig. Limited, Okoro and Company (W.A) Ltd,

A total of 40 projects was documented and uploaded

Day 9 (30/01/2020)

The days verification exercise started at 8.15am

33 companies came for the exercise, they include; Platinum Bond Nigeria Limited, DavNotch Nigeria Limited, Ijegbai Oil Nig. Limited, Jegreen Nigeria Limited, Adroit Investment Limited, N and C construction Co. Limited, Gulf of Guinea Company Limited, Phantom Energy Services Limited, Salt Sea Global Resources Limited, Unibright Engineering Limited, Fone Engineering Ventures Limited, Marv-Yobs Nigeria Limited, Seal Energy and Inv. Company Limited, Wellbridge Innovative Solutions Limited, Afrique Dynamic Associates Limited, Peculiar Ultimate Concerns Limited, Gentium Project Limited, Dillesama & Company Limited, WallRock Oil and Chemical Company Ltd, Sea-Hawk Solutions and Logistics Ltd, Pazim Engineering Limited, Wal-Toma International Limited, Mikolisis Engineering Services Ltd, Marachi Engineering Ltd, White Heaven Ltd, TRS Hughes Limited, Transfrontier Int’l Ltd, Escobar Steel Co. Limited, First Gilt, Limited, Bere-Mont Nig. Limited, Cegam & Company Nig. Ltd, Pebbles Internation Oil and Gas Specialies Limited, Harvette Oil and Gas Limited,

A total of 60 projects was documented and uploaded

10 projects were presented by Directors, while Authorised representatives presented 50.

Day 10 (31/01/2020)

The days verification exercise started at 8.20am

48 companies came for the exercise, they include; Corbital Logistics Limited, Networld International Ltd, Plural Synergy, Afeidia Projecti Nig. Limited, Teams Engineering Solution and Consulting Services Limited, Jebmel Resources, Risch Corners Enterprise, Fiphs Invest Limited, Vicbriggs Nig. Limited, Ritola Integrated Services Limited, Funtosin International, Mackius Consulting Limited, Alpha Xross Limited, Equicom Leasing Nig. Limited, Tevinstone Nig. Limited, Dumaobis Nig. Limited, Direct Global-HB Investment Limited, Elionah Prime Ltd, Hedge Gate Nig. Ltd, O. Neil Nig. Ltd, Mobulex Limited, Evangel Brothers Enterprise, DAG and K Nig.Limited, Petroline Global Solutions Ltd, Granite Rocks Limited, Canal Int’l Services Nig. Ltd, Martin Green Limited, Gapec Consultant Ltd, Nesic Global services Ltd, Technics De Stockade Inc., Parere International Limited, Wise Skills Ltd, MiddlePole Construction Company Limited, Royal Image Construction Nig. Limited, Prospective Multi-link Limited, Indispensable Results Ltd, BCONFAC Global Limited, DAG 3 Resource Limited, Baba Rocks Limited, Jalingo Limited, Nafro Nigeri a Limited, Azumagcc Limited, Sonite Communications Ltd, Empoli Global Services Ltd, Vertex Premium Concepts Limited, Junipers Services, Rhonic Bulwark Services Limited.

A total of 59 projects was documented and uploaded

9 projects were presented by Directors, while Authorised representatives presented 50.

Day 11 (3/02/2020)

The days verification exercise started at 8.20am

23 companies came for the exercise, they include; MYK David & Company, Yusari Ventures, Rosam Engineering Limited, Erylaston International Limited, Elypat Resources Limited, Ojobor & Sons Nigeria Limited, RCR Nig. Ltd, MCMIMA Global Resources Limited, VAU Nigeria Enterprises, Sim Resources Nig. Limited, BCONFAC Global Limited, Adios Gringo impression Ltd, Choice Point Concept Limited, SKILLY ET AT Solution Limited, Pam Baar Limited, Defripac Engineering Services, Coma Industries Limited, Maruchi Service, 1D-77 Nig. Ltd, Jexster Investment Ltd, Michika Investment Limited, Dredge and Construction Alternatives Ltd and Global Works Consultants.

A total of 23 projects was documented and uploaded

4 projects were presented by Directors, while Authorised representatives presented 19.

Day 12 (4/02/2020)

The days verification exercise started at 8.30am

17 companies came for the exercise, they include; Nugi Limited, Safety Movers Ventures, Skraf Nigeria Limited, Solid Mind project Dev. Co. Ltd, Goshen General Services Limited, Benpride International, Pink and Blue Enterprise, Anstek Nig. Limited, Nonsdale Nigeria Limited, Finest Development Limited, Ocean Destiny Nigeria, Ekema Integrated Services, Anedian Group Nigeria Limited, Fleet Projects Network Limited, Nustramat Power Technologies Limited, Floddel Global Services Limited, Vanessa International School Limited.

A total of 21 projects was documented and uploaded

All 21 projects were presented by Authorised representatives presented of the various companies.

Day 13 (5/02/2020)

The days verification exercise started at 8.35am

13 companies came for the exercise, they include; Gerik Associates, Deastern Electrical & Mechanical Engineering Services Limited, Space holdings Ltd, Floddel Global Services Ltd, Premiere Global Resources, Diamond & David Integrated Services Nig. Ltd, Threeosas Integrated Development Limited, Modev Nig Limited, Andat Energy Techniques Limited, Dakiwari Nig. Ltd, Cicense Business Ventures, Dasos and Sons Enterprises, Jon Khan Limited.

A total of 16 projects was documented and uploaded

7 projects were presented by Directors, while Authorised representatives presented 9.

Day 14 (6/02/2020)

The days verification exercise started at 8.35am

14 companies came for the exercise, they include; Djanti Nig. Ltd, A. Levi Limited, Shepherd Voice Universal Services Limited, Woodston Engineering and Construction Limited, Richohunwa Resources Nig. Limited, UD-Clem Integrated System Nig. Ltd, Hapel Nigeria Limited, Shoreline Properties Ltd, J. Green Global Services Ltd, Divy I.T. Consultants, Northhull Petroleum Nig. Limited, Sand Track Nigeria Limited, Shonita Integrated Services Ltd, Tracee Resource Enterprise.

A total of 14 projects was documented and uploaded

3 projects were presented by Directors, while Authorised representatives presented 11.

Day 15 (7/02/2020)

The days verification exercise started at 8.30am

39 companies came for the exercise, they include; Monday Owure and Sons, Azilar Global Services Limited, Shelter Solution and project Limited, Wedo & Sons Ltd, Continental Shoreline Services Ltd, BB-Lead D’Way Ltd, Supply and Transport Integrated Services Ltd, Hunwa Engineering and Construction Co. Ltd, Kranks Global Consults Limited, Oris Engineering Co. Ltd, Kelbis Global Concept Ltd, Arksego Nig. Limited, Omokeni and Associates, Remza Global Resources Ltd, Socrates and Beverlis Nig. Limited, Chreston Phil Ltd, Citi Broad Limited, Salinas Engineering Services Limited, Vic Jumada Limited, Gugal Nigeria Limited, Hiala Builders Ltd, Ibejige Services Ltd, Salga Vit Ltd, Zitts and Lords Limited, Kresto Paco Ltd, Voxel Putin Limited, CollinCrystal Energy Ltd, Limarus Construction Company, Joshess Int’l Limited, Aric Projects & Services Nig. Ltd, Oil Response Limited, Mega Empire Resources Ltd, Western Power Limited, Joetim International Limited, Dan-Su Enterprises, Leon Concepts Limited, La Rental De Divine Favour, SouthGrade Engineering Limited, Kith Global ventures.

A total of 43 projects were documented and uploaded

4 projects were presented by Directors, while Authorised representatives presented 17.

Documented Projects in Summary