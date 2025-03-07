Glaucoma: Abia govt declares free eye test for citizens, residents 

As part of efforts to ensure that the sights of Abians are free from defects, the State government has declared free eye test for all citizens and residents of the state to determine if their eyes are free from Glaucoma attacks.

Southeastposts reports that the State-wide wide awareness campaign which would be run simultaneously in the seventeen local government areas of the State, would be conducted from 12th to 14th of March, 2025 while free eye tests would be run for the citizens in various government hospitals where modern eye testing equipment have been installed by Governor Alex Otti’s administration.

Disclosing this on Thursday in Umuahia, during the flag off of World Glaucoma awareness week 2025 in the State by the Administrator of Abia State Eye Health Management Bureau, Dr. Betty Emeka-Obasi, she said it has become pertinent to tackle the invisible menace of glaucoma head-on, adding that this year’s theme, “Lets Beat Invisible Glaucoma”, underscores the urgent need for collaboration, awareness and action.

She said, “In line with this years theme, we have prioritized community engagement and collaboration. We are proud to partner with our Mayors to organise a three-day outreach program, from Wednesday, March 12th to Friday, March 14th, across all 17 local government areas in the state. Through this collaboration, we will be offering free eye screenings, medications, and prescription glasses to those in need”.

She described Glaucoma as a silent thief of vision and leading cause of preventable but irreversible blindness, stressing that it is a disease that attacks the optic nerves, operates stealthily, often without symptoms, until significant damage has been done.

The Administrator who noted that out of the 10,251 eye cases recorded in Abia State Specialist hospital in Umuahia, 2949 persons were discovered to be suffering from Glaucoma while 70% of the identified patients did not even know that they were suffering, also said Glaucoma is not just a health crisis, but a societal and economic burden that affects families, communities, and the state at large and which is another reason why the State must act now.

Dr Emeka-Obasi reiterated that the disease has become a prevalent health challenge in Abia, the South East region, and Nigeria at large, explaining that records from the Abia State Diagnostic hospital eye centre show that average of 50 confirmed glaucoma patients were handled weekly from January to December 2024.

She regretted that most of the patients did not know about their Glaucoma status until it became too late.

“For instance, we have seen cases where patients who resorted to herbal treatments presented with advanced stages of glaucoma, leaving them with little to no chance of restoring their vision. These stories are heartbreaking and underscore the importance of our efforts to provide accessible and affordable care.”

She made it clear that Glaucoma is an eye disease that can only be prevented through regular eye check but, adding that it can occur in adults or young people, calling on all to contribute their quota towards its eradication.

“The fight against glaucoma is not one we can win alone. It takes a collective effort from governments, health-care professionals, community leaders, and individuals to spread awareness and encourage early detection.

“Therefore, Let today mark the beginning of a new era united front against glaucoma. I urge you to take this message to your various communities and encourage them to come out next week for the free screenings. Remind them that sight, once lost to Glaucoma, cannot be restored”.

In her address, the wife of Abia State Governor, Mrs Priscilla Chidinma Otti, represented by the wife of Deputy Governor, Mrs Adaeze Emetu said that the State government is providing quality eye care for Abians as well as leading a State -wide campaign against Glaucoma.

She encouraged Abians to utilize the awareness campaign and free tests to take care of their eyes even as she encouraged the people to check their eyes from time to time.