Don seeks law on tele-medicine, digital practice to improve healthcare

Prof. Cheluchi Onyemelukwe-Onuobia, has harped on the need for regulatory laws governing surrogacy, assisted reproductive treatments, mental health, emergencies and other issues, noting that it is imperative to improve access to healthcare in Nigeria.

Prof. Onyemelukwe-Onuobia, a Babcock University don and award-winning scholar, made this declaration while delivering the 52nd inaugural lecture of Babcock University.

According to her, “Laws and their implementation can become a stumbling block if not properly addressed,”

Citing the case of the criminalization of attempted suicide, she noted that this was a legacy of old law from the era of British colonization, which has long been changed in the United Kingdom.

Although she said some states had made adjustments over the years in this area, she admitted that there was a need to do more to improve the health sector.

She also noted that regulatory laws were necessary to protect the rights and interests of all parties involved, including surrogates, intended parents, and children.

“Regulations can ensure that surrogacy and assisted reproductive treatments are carried out safely and ethically and prevent the exploitation of vulnerable individuals.”

Prof. Onyemelukwe-Onuobia identified key challenges in Nigeria’s health sector, including the high burden of disease, maternal mortality, limited access to healthcare, inadequate human resources and health budget allocation.

“Budgetary allocations to healthcare hover between 5% or less of the annual budget, falling short of providing best standards for a population of almost a quarter of a billion,” she lamented.

To address these challenges, Prof. Onyemelukwe-Onuobia recommended among others, the review and updating of outdated laws to reflect modern values and human rights standards;

A clear regulatory framework to guide the practice of tele-medicine and other digital health services:

Improved awareness and government implementation of health security and emergency laws; and

Amendment of Nigeria’s constitution to make the right to health an enforceable fundamental right, aligning with international human rights obligations.

“The pandemic exposed weaknesses in existing health security and emergency laws, which must be addressed to ensure better preparedness for future health crises,” Prof. Onyemelukwe- Onuobia concluded.