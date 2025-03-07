2025 World Glaucoma Day: Abia declares one week free eye tests, medications

The Abia state government, on Thursday, joined its counterparts worldwide to kick start a one-week of activities marking this Year’s ‘World Glaucoma Day’.

The activities started with what was called “Glaucoma Walk” by Eye- practitioners, health personnel and members of the public starting from Abia Government House, Umuahia to JAAC Building in Ogurube Layout.

Other events lined out to mark the Week include, a weeklong free eye screaming and treatments in all the 17 Local Government Area headquarters of the state, as well as public awareness Lecture series and visits to markets, public places and schools .

The Theme of this Year’s Glaucoma day is “Let’s beat Invisible Glaucoma” and is being organized by the Abia Eye Health Management Bureau, (AEHMB) in collaboration with the National Association of Optometrists.

The events are being attended by government functionaries, Optometrists, health personnel, traditional rulers, Local government Mayors, civil servants and members of the public.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, held at the premises of JAAC Building , Ogurube layout, the wife of the state governor, Mrs. Priscilla Otti, who was represented by the wife of the Deputy governor, Mrs. Ada-Eze Emetu, described the Theme of this Year’s celebration as apt. She called for more awareness creation on the detection and prevention of blindness arising from glaucoma, stressing that it was in the achievement of quality, accessible and affordable healthcare services to Abians that made the state government invest heavily in the health sector.

Mrs. Otti further sued for regular eye examination, early detection of eye defects from childhood and proper treatment by experts.

She explained that the Abia state Eye Health Management Bureau, AEHMB, was established to take eye healthcare delivery to the doorsteps of Abia citizens.

“Glaucoma may be part of your life, but not your life. Go for regular eye tests”, she declared and commended the efforts of the Administrator of AEHMB, Dr. Betty Emeka-Obasi for her untiring efforts in initiating more awareness on glaucoma and eye -care in Abia state.

In his own address, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Enock Ogbonnaya, who was represented by the Permanent secretary of his Ministry, Mrs Ifenyinwa Umah Kalu, described glaucoma as a silent killer.

He enumerated efforts being made by the Dr. Alex Otti-led administration of the state to ensure quality, accessible and affordable healthcare delivery in Abia state and commended the AEHMB in this direction and urged all to make effective use of the huge investments of the state government on the Healthcare delivery sector.

In her address to the ceremony, the Special Adviser to the governor on Special projects, who is also the Administrator of AEHMB, Dr. Mrs. Emeka-Obasi, commended the governor, Dr. Alex Otti for the improvements and innovations in the health sector, particularly, the creation of the Bureau.

Mrs. Emeka-Obasi disclosed that out of a total of 10,251 patients tested by the Bureau, 2,949 were confirmed to be glaucoma patients, noting that glaucoma is known to be prevalent in the South-East zone of the country.

She, therefore, called for regular eye examinations and early treatment to prevent blindness.

In the words of the Eye specialist, “Glaucoma is preventable and irreversible. If you detect it early, you can prevent it. It is like High Blood Pressure. Taking the drugs will prevent it.

“Our intention is to beat this dreaded glaucoma. We are here to create the awareness, vide our on-going one-week testing and treatments across Abia state. Together, we can change the narrative of glaucoma”.

Also speaking at the event, the Chairperson of Optometrists Association of Nigeria, Dr. Onyedikachi Ogbonna harped on the dangers of glaucoma and stressed on regular check of the eye pressure.

According to her “ Only the Doctor can say you have glaucoma or not. Don’t assume you donot have it. Glaucoma is an enemy of vision.We want to reduce effect of glaucoma to the barest minimum”.

In his brief remarks, the Mayor of Umuahia-North Local Government Area, Hon. Smart lauded the efforts of the AEHMB in tackling eye defects and promised, on behalf of other Mayors in Abia , to give assistance to the group as they visit the various LGA headquarters to carry out the awareness campaign on glaucoma and free eye test to the 17 LGA’s of Abia.