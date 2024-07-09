Connect with us

Gov Otti appoints Betty Emeka-Obasi administrator of Abia Eye Health Mgt Bureau
Published

6 hours ago

Gov Otti appoints Betty Emeka-Obasi administrator of Abia Eye Health Mgt Bureau

Abia State governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has announced the appointment of Dr. Betty Emeka-Obasi as the administrator of the state Eye Health Management Bureau.

The governor also appointed six others into various roles in his government, according to a statement on Tuesday by Ukoha Njoku Ukoha, his Chief Press Secretary.

Among those appointed are:

1. Mr. Gerald Ilukwe, Chief Information Officer

2. Chief Greene Amankwe, Special Adviser, Investment Promotion

3. Dr. Ebere Uzoukwa, SSA, Public Affairs

4. Comrade Onyebuchi Chukwu, Special Assistant, Youth Development

5. Mr. Peter Ekekwe, DGM, ASEPA, Ohafia Zone

6. Dr. (Mrs) Betty Emeka-Obasi, Administrator, Eye Health Mgt Bureau

7. Mr. Chinedu Micheal Nwosu, Special Assistant, Students’ Affairs

 

Obinna Ezugwu.

