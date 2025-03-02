The wife of the Governor of Ogun State, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, has said public awareness on cancer detection is as a tactical approach to reduce the menace.

Speaking during a cancer awareness and screening programme organised by the Ogun State Ministry of Health and Ajose Foundation to commemorate World Cancer Day at the June 12 Cultural Center, Abeokuta, Mrs. Abiodun stressed that early detection significantly improves treatment outcomes and saves lives.

She emphasised the importance of early detection, urging individuals who have received key messages on cancer prevention and treatment to actively spread awareness within their communities.

Mrs Abiodun described cancer as a deeply personal journey that affects not only patients but also their families emotionally, financially and in various ways, noting that the theme for World Cancer Day 2025-2027, “United by Unique” highlights the need for a people-centred approach to cancer care that would ensure that patients receive individualised support and empathy.

“Ogun State has adopted a multi-sectoral approach to cancer advocacy by collaborating with traditional and religious institutions to take awareness campaigns to the grassroots. By engaging trusted voices within communities, we can dispel myths, encourage early screening, and ultimately save more lives,” she said.

She stated further that beyond early detection, individuals and families affected by cancer require comprehensive support, including access to counseling, palliative care, and financial assistance to ease the cost of treatment, saying the goal

In her remarks, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, in affirmed that the Ogun State Government, under the leadership of Governor Dapo Abiodun, recognises cancer as a major public health concern and has prioritized early detection, improved access to treatment and patient support.

She said various initiatives such as screening programs, community outreach, and partnerships with healthcare organizations have been implemented to ensure that no resident is left behind in the fight against cancer.

The Commissioner implored residents in the State to embrace the Health Insurance Scheme which would covers yearly cancer screenings for beneficiaries, calling for collective action to reduce the burden of cancer in the state, particularly through increased awareness, patients support, advocacy for better healthcare policies, and encouragement of regular screenings.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Honourable Adijat Adeleye, advised women to refrain from remaining silent about their health and to take advantage of screening services available to them.

“Breast and cervical cancers are among the leading causes of death among women, yet early detection can make all the difference. Do not wait until it is too late. Please get screened for breast and cervical cancer and prioritise your health,” she explained.

Some beneficiaries of the screening programme including Mrs. Samiat Afuape, and Mrs. Selimot Osho, who expressed their appreciation to the state government for the initiative, described the exercise as an eye-opener, noting that it had afforded them the opportunity to now understand the importance of regular check-ups.

Another participant, Mr. Adekunle Akinola commended the organisers for making the screening accessible to all, while assuring of his willingness to follow the advise of the Wife of the Governor by becoming an awareness ambassador for early diagnosis of prostate in his community.