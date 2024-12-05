Funke Akindele drops Christmas anthem ‘Everybody Loves Christmas’ with elite cast

Nollywood actress and producer, Funke Akindele, has released her much-anticipated Christmas single, “Everybody Loves Christmas” featuring an all-star lineup of Nigerian musicians and actors.

The music video, features appearances by Falz, Waje, Dbanj, Lateef Adedimeji, Layi Wasabi and Nancy Isime, alongside prominent Nollywood stars like Jide Kosoko and Patience Ozokwo.

The festive video is a joyful celebration of Nigerian talent, culture, and holiday spirit.

The song begins with Bisola Aiyeola singing about the pleasures and enjoyment of Christmas, followed by Layi Wasabi’s humorous banter. Nancy Isime adds a thoughtful touch with her vocals, while Dbanj spreads merriment by handing out gifts while rapping.

Patience Ozokwo, known for her comedic roles, steals the show with her famous dance moves, and Funke Akindele herself delivers a lively performance.

Fans have expressed their admiration for the project. One commenter on YouTube was amazed at Waje’s powerful voice, saying, “Is it this same voice God gave all of us Waje is using too? Abi her own different because wow!!! Everyone’s part is lit.” Another user, Gbenga Akinfenwa, praised Akindele’s work ethic, calling her a “genius” and congratulating her for the “awesome” project.

Juliana Olayode echoed similar excitement, saying, “This song was made with so much love, and it’s simply perfect! It’s going to be a song of every season!!!!!” One fan also commented, “All I see is brilliance and quality all put together, this is extraordinary! The song is bambam cos everyone loves Christmas truly.”

The music video director, Pink, shared their excitement, calling the project “magical” and expressing hope that fans would love the final product.

Funke Akindele’s Everybody Loves Christmas not only showcases her talent as a producer and director but also brings together a dream team of Nigerian stars, making it a memorable festive release this holiday season.