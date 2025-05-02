Therapy helped me regain emotional strength – Funke Akindele

Actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has opened the lid on how online mockery has had negative impact on her mental well being.

She stated that she sought the help of a therapist after some netizens ridiculed her for not having a husband during her 2023 political campaign.

Akindele disclosed this troubling experience on the Chude Live Conversation Show, saying that the hurtful remarks made her cry, but ultimately motivated her to work harder and achieve success.

She stressed the imperative of speaking up and seeking help when needed, advising others to do the same.

Akindele credited therapy with helping her process her emotions and gain strength to face life’s challenges.

Akindele said, “There was a video on social media that some women mocked me that I don’t have a husband.

“I cried, cried, and cried. I just told myself, you need to speak to someone about this. You can’t continue like this.

“I told myself that I needed to speak, I reached out, and I started speaking. After then, I felt better. Things I couldn’t tell people out there. I spoke to my therapist and I was better.

“So, I want to advise you out there. It’s very important for you to speak up. You need it. You can’t take everything. I’m a very strong person now. I have that strength to face any challenges in life”.