The Akindele Blueprint: A new year with her powerhouse expansion

As Olufunke Akindele celebrates another year, the Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood, does not just celebrate an actress; it acknowledges a colossal force of nature.

From a promising young talent to an undisputed box office monarch, her journey offers a masterclass in strategy, resilience, and an uncanny understanding of the Nigerian audience. A game changer, the record setter, and the architect of a new commercial blueprint, not anymore just a player in Nollywood.

Many were first introduced to a young Funke Akindele as the brilliant teenager Bisi in the United Nations Population Fund sponsored sitcom, “I Need to Know,” which ran from 1998 to 2002. While this role earned her recognition, her major breakthrough and surge into fame came from a character she created herself: Jenifa.

The 2008 Yoruba language film was a cultural phenomenon. It told the story of a village girl’s comical and often misguided attempts to fit into city life. The character’s unique blend of bad English, ambition, and naivety was not just funny; it was incredibly relatable. Akindele did not just act; she created a persona that resonated deeply with millions of Nigerians. This character became so iconic that it spawned a successful sequel and later, the long running, award winning TV series, “Jenifa’s Diary.”

While Jenifa cemented her fame, her transition into directing and producing is what solidified her business empire and rewrote Nollywood’s financial history. Her storytelling genius lies in crafting narratives centred around family, culture, and comedy, but on a grand, cinematic scale. Her record breaking streak began with Omo Ghetto: The Saga in 2020. Released at the height of the pandemic’s uncertainty, the film was a massive gamble that paid off spectacularly, grossing over ₦636 million to shatter the previous box office record. The story, a high energy tale of twin sisters separated at birth living opposite lives, was a masterstroke in mass market appeal.

Not content with her record, Akindele followed up with Battle on Buka Street in 2022. This film, centred on the rivalry between two half sisters and their food businesses, tapped into Nigeria’s vibrant food culture and grossed over ₦668 million, breaking her own record. Her next film, A Tribe Called Judah (2023), became her magnum opus. The story of a single mother and her five sons from five different tribes who must rob a mall to save her life was an emotional and comedic rollercoaster. It became the first Nollywood film to gross over ₦1 billion, finishing its theatrical run with an astounding ₦1.4 billion. This cemented her status as the undisputed box office queen. Her kind of stories succeed because they are fundamentally Nigerian, filled with heart, humour, and high stakes that any family can relate to. Coupled with the fact that she has never relied on foreign distribution for her productions. Hence, boosting local economy

Funke Akindele’s personality is often described as a blend of fierce determination, a meticulous work ethic, and a demanding pursuit of excellence. To those who look up to her, she represents the possibility of achieving success on one’s own terms. She is a testament to the power of hard work and self belief. Her establishments are a core part of her industry influence. Sceneone Productions, her primary production house, is responsible for her blockbuster films and series and has become a talent incubator for many new actors. Furthermore, her broader media company, the Funke Akindele Network (FAAN), includes training and development for aspiring filmmakers and actors. It signifies her commitment to building structures and nurturing the next generation of talent, ensuring the industry’s future is as bright as its present.

Publicly, Akindele’s strategy for her new chapter appears twofold: global standardisation and deeper collaboration. She has consistently spoken about elevating Nollywood’s production quality to compete with international films. Her future projects will likely see even bigger budgets and strategic partnerships aimed at global distribution. Her work is a positive force that challenges other filmmakers to step up their game.

Interestingly, even her public stumbles have contributed to her brand’s strength. The 2020 lockdown party scandal was a significant controversy. However, her handling of it, a public apology and a quiet return to work, showcased resilience. For many, it humanised her, showing a vulnerable side to the seemingly invincible mogul. This episode, along with her brief but highly publicised venture into politics, kept her in the public consciousness, generating a level of interest that transcended her film work. It made people more invested in her journey. Looking ahead, we can expect Funke Akindele to continue pushing boundaries. The Akindele blueprint is now the gold standard, and the entire industry is watching to see what she does next.