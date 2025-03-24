Entertainment
Lateef Adedimeji, Femi Adebayo, others bag nominations for 2025 AMVCA
The nominees for the 11th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) have been officially released, highlighting some of the most celebrated talents in the African film and entertainment industry.
Organised by MultiChoice Nigeria, the AMVCAs recognise and celebrate outstanding achievements in television, film, entertainment, and digital content creation across Nollywood and the wider African continent.
The 2025 AMVCA ceremony is billed to take place on May 10, 2025, while voting will remain open until May 4, 2025, through the Africa Magic website. There are 27 award categories in total, with 18 decided by a jury and 9 determined by public voting. In addition, two special honours will be presented, namely the Lifetime Achievement and Trailblazer Awards.
Below is the full list of nominees for this year’s awards:
Best Digital Content Creator
Jide ‘Pounds’ Ibitoye (Jide Pounds)
Dorcas Ariyiike Owolagba (Ariyiike Dimples)
Iyo Prosper
Elozonam
Maryam Apaokagi (Taaooma)
Best Multichoice Talent Factory Movie
Gone (West Africa)
Everything Light Touches (West Africa)
The Immersive Alarm (East Africa)
Deadbeat (East Africa)
Mwananga (Southern Africa)
Rivals in Time (Southern Africa)
Best Unscripted M-Net Original
Nigerian Idol –
Pastor Wants A Wife (Zambia)
Overall Best
Husband Material
The Queens of Kopala
Best Scripted M-Net Original
Uriri
All Mine
My Fairytale Wedding
Italo
The Caller
Kam U Stay
Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa)
Seven Doors
Lisabi: The Uprising
Kaka
Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre
Mai Martaba
Best Indigenous Language Film (East Africa)
The Caller
Makosa Di Tangu
Sabotage
Wa Milele? (Forever)
Best Indigenous Language Film (South Africa)
Walvis Tale
The Vow
Mwizukanji
Man of Gold
Lukas
Best Indigenous M-Net Original
Mai Shayi
The Caller
Show Me The Way
Ebighi Ebi
Subterranea
Onye Agbata Obim
Amoanimaa’s Era
Best Short Film
Sukari
Brukaci
What Are You Really Afraid Of?
In Bloom: ‘Afefe’
The Incredible Sensational Fiancee of Seyi Ajayi
Best Supporting Actress
Meg Otanwa – Inside Life
Tina Mba – Suspicion
Ireti Doyle – All’s Fair in Love
Ini Dima-Okojie – Skeleton Coast
Mercy Aigbe – Farmer’s Bride
Omoni Oboli – The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3
Darasimi Nnadi – Aburo
Best Supporting Actor
Gabriel Afolayan – Inside Life
Adedayo Adebowale Macaroni – Lisabi: The Uprising
Aliu Gafar – Seven Doors
Femi Jacobs – Freedom Way
Richard Mofe-Damijo – Christmas In Lagos
Uzor Arukwe – Suspicion
Mike Afolarin – House of Ga’a
Efa Iwara – Princess on a Hill
Best Lead Actress
Chioma Chukwuka – Seven Doors
GbugbemI Ejeye – Farmer’s Bride
Uzoamaka Onuoha – Agemo
Uche Montana – Thinline
Uzoamaka Aniunoh – Phoenix Fury
Hilda Dokudo – The Uprising: Wives On Strike 3
Bimbo Ademoye Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre
Best Lead Actor
Gideon Okeke – Tokunbo
Bucci Franklin – The Weekend
Femi Branch – House of Ga’a
Thapelo Makoena – Skeleton Coast
Bimbo Manuel – Princess On A Hill
Stan Nze – Suspicion
Femi Adebayo – Seven Doors
Adedimeji Lateef – Lisabi: The Uprising
Best Editing
Inkabi — Tongai Furusa
Christmas in Lagos — Martini Akande
Skeleton Coast — Jordan Koen
Soft Love — Holmes Awa and Paballo Modingoane
Lisabi: The Uprising — Anthill Studios
Princess on A Hill — Laughter Ephraim and Peter Ugbede
Best Cinematography
Yen Ara Asaase Ni (This Is Our Land) — Onasis Gaisie, Michael Sefa, and Apagnawen Annankra
Inkabi — Chuanne Blofield
The Legend of the Vagabond Queen of Lagos — Leo Purman
Skeleton Coast — Wesley Johnston
Soft Love — Ebrahim Hajee
Lisabi: The Uprising — Barnabas Emordi and Nora Awolowo
Agemo — Papama Tangela
Best Sound/Sound Design
Inkabi
Seven Doors
Freedom Way
Lisabi: The Uprising
Ajakaju: Beast Of Two Worlds
Suspicion
Best Score/Music
Inkabi — Seoli Bongani Mashaba
Freedom Way — Ahuurra Andrew, Kehinde “Louddaaa” Alabi, and Cobhams Asuquo
Seven Doors — Tolu Obanro
Soft Love — Kolade Morankinyo (MPSE) and Efa Iwara (Love and Hate)
Skeleton Coast — Chris Letcher
Best Art Direction
Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre
Christmas In Lagos
Farmer’s Bride
Seven Doors
The Man Died
Lisabi: The Uprising
Best Costume Design
Toyin Ogundeji – Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre
Bolanle Austen- Peters, Yolanda Okereke, Juliana Dede, Gloria Oyu – House Of Ga’a
Oluwatoyin Balogun, Oyeade Adeimpe Adedimeji – Lisabi: The Uprising
Opeyemi Sogeke – Phoenix Fury
Adedamola Adeyemi – Christmas In Lagos
Best Makeup
Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre — Hakeem Onilogbo (Hakeem Effect)
Lisabi: The Uprising — Hakeem Onilogbo (Hakeem Effect)
Seven Doors — Hakeem Onilogbo (Hakeem Effect)
Clarence Peters’ Inside Life — Kpoudosu Winifred
Suspicion — Tracy Izogie and Adeleke Toluwulashe Maigari
Farmer’s Bride — Abejide Oluwatosin Mercy
Best Writing TV Series
Untying Kantai — Abel Mutua Musyoka
Tuki? — Louise Kamwangi
Roses and Ivy — Biodun Stephen and Abimbola Akinrinbola
Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre — Shola Dada
Princess on A Hill — Bibi Ukpo, Niyi Adeniji, and Sonia Nwosu
Cheta’M — Ifeanyi Chidi Barbara
Seven Doors — Adebayo Tijani, Yinka Laoye, and Soyombo-Oluyombo Oluwagbemiga
Best Writing in a Movie
The Weekend — Egbemawei Dimiyei Sammy, and Vanessa Kanu, and Frederick O. Anyaebunam Jnr
Skeleton Coast — Omolola Lamikanra
Freedom Way — Blessing Uzzi
Phoenix Fury — Ifeoma N. Chukwuogo
A Ghetto Love Story — Victoria Eze
House of Ga’a — Tunde Babalola
Christmas In Lagos — Jadesola Osiberu
Best Documentary
Walvis Tale — David Benade and Tim Huebschle
Dundun — Ifeoluwa Fatogun and Ebi Atawodi
O.Y.O (On Your Own) — Daniel Omokhagbo Itegboje
Women of Salt: The Resilience of Ebonyi’s Woman — Jessica Eneh, Eric Chidom, Kelechi Agbara, and Vera Okoh
I Will Remember You — Mohamed Rida Gueznai
Best Scripted Series
Clarence Peters’ Inside Life
Seven Doors
Princess On A Hill
Cheta’M
Roses & Ivy
Best Unscripted Series
Style Magnate
Skillers (The Builders Show)
Ebuka Turns Up Africa
Wa Milele? (Forever)
Uzoamaka Tries Palmwine
Best Director
Robert O Peters – Skeleton Coast
Norman Maake – Inkabi
Bolanle Austen-Peters – House of Ga’a
Awam Amkpa – The Man Died
Daniel Emeka Oriahi – The Weekend
Femi Adebayo, Adebayo Tijani, Tope Adebayo – Seven Doors
Best Movie
Lisabi: The Uprising
Skeleton Coast
Suspicion
Inkabi
House of Ga’a
Freedom Way
Christmas in Lagos
Farmer’s Bride