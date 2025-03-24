Lateef Adedimeji, Femi Adebayo, others bag nominations for 2025 AMVCA

The nominees for the 11th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) have been officially released, highlighting some of the most celebrated talents in the African film and entertainment industry.

Organised by MultiChoice Nigeria, the AMVCAs recognise and celebrate outstanding achievements in television, film, entertainment, and digital content creation across Nollywood and the wider African continent.

The 2025 AMVCA ceremony is billed to take place on May 10, 2025, while voting will remain open until May 4, 2025, through the Africa Magic website. There are 27 award categories in total, with 18 decided by a jury and 9 determined by public voting. In addition, two special honours will be presented, namely the Lifetime Achievement and Trailblazer Awards.

Below is the full list of nominees for this year’s awards:

Best Digital Content Creator

Jide ‘Pounds’ Ibitoye (Jide Pounds)

Dorcas Ariyiike Owolagba (Ariyiike Dimples)

Iyo Prosper

Elozonam

Maryam Apaokagi (Taaooma)

Best Multichoice Talent Factory Movie

Gone (West Africa)

Everything Light Touches (West Africa)

The Immersive Alarm (East Africa)

Deadbeat (East Africa)

Mwananga (Southern Africa)

Rivals in Time (Southern Africa)

Best Unscripted M-Net Original

Nigerian Idol –

Pastor Wants A Wife (Zambia)

Overall Best

Husband Material

The Queens of Kopala

Best Scripted M-Net Original

Uriri

All Mine

My Fairytale Wedding

Italo

The Caller

Kam U Stay

Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa)

Seven Doors

Lisabi: The Uprising

Kaka

Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre

Mai Martaba

Best Indigenous Language Film (East Africa)

The Caller

Makosa Di Tangu

Sabotage

Wa Milele? (Forever)

Best Indigenous Language Film (South Africa)

Walvis Tale

The Vow

Mwizukanji

Man of Gold

Lukas

Best Indigenous M-Net Original

Mai Shayi

The Caller

Show Me The Way

Ebighi Ebi

Subterranea

Onye Agbata Obim

Amoanimaa’s Era

Best Short Film

Sukari

Brukaci

What Are You Really Afraid Of?

In Bloom: ‘Afefe’

The Incredible Sensational Fiancee of Seyi Ajayi

Best Supporting Actress

Meg Otanwa – Inside Life

Tina Mba – Suspicion

Ireti Doyle – All’s Fair in Love

Ini Dima-Okojie – Skeleton Coast

Mercy Aigbe – Farmer’s Bride

Omoni Oboli – The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3

Darasimi Nnadi – Aburo

Best Supporting Actor

Gabriel Afolayan – Inside Life

Adedayo Adebowale Macaroni – Lisabi: The Uprising

Aliu Gafar – Seven Doors

Femi Jacobs – Freedom Way

Richard Mofe-Damijo – Christmas In Lagos

Uzor Arukwe – Suspicion

Mike Afolarin – House of Ga’a

Efa Iwara – Princess on a Hill

Best Lead Actress

Chioma Chukwuka – Seven Doors

GbugbemI Ejeye – Farmer’s Bride

Uzoamaka Onuoha – Agemo

Uche Montana – Thinline

Uzoamaka Aniunoh – Phoenix Fury

Hilda Dokudo – The Uprising: Wives On Strike 3

Bimbo Ademoye Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre

Best Lead Actor

Gideon Okeke – Tokunbo

Bucci Franklin – The Weekend

Femi Branch – House of Ga’a

Thapelo Makoena – Skeleton Coast

Bimbo Manuel – Princess On A Hill

Stan Nze – Suspicion

Femi Adebayo – Seven Doors

Adedimeji Lateef – Lisabi: The Uprising

Best Editing

Inkabi — Tongai Furusa

Christmas in Lagos — Martini Akande

Skeleton Coast — Jordan Koen

Soft Love — Holmes Awa and Paballo Modingoane

Lisabi: The Uprising — Anthill Studios

Princess on A Hill — Laughter Ephraim and Peter Ugbede

Best Cinematography

Yen Ara Asaase Ni (This Is Our Land) — Onasis Gaisie, Michael Sefa, and Apagnawen Annankra

Inkabi — Chuanne Blofield

The Legend of the Vagabond Queen of Lagos — Leo Purman

Skeleton Coast — Wesley Johnston

Soft Love — Ebrahim Hajee

Lisabi: The Uprising — Barnabas Emordi and Nora Awolowo

Agemo — Papama Tangela

Best Sound/Sound Design

Inkabi

Seven Doors

Freedom Way

Lisabi: The Uprising

Ajakaju: Beast Of Two Worlds

Suspicion

Best Score/Music

Inkabi — Seoli Bongani Mashaba

Freedom Way — Ahuurra Andrew, Kehinde “Louddaaa” Alabi, and Cobhams Asuquo

Seven Doors — Tolu Obanro

Soft Love — Kolade Morankinyo (MPSE) and Efa Iwara (Love and Hate)

Skeleton Coast — Chris Letcher

Best Art Direction

Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre

Christmas In Lagos

Farmer’s Bride

Seven Doors

The Man Died

Lisabi: The Uprising

Best Costume Design

Toyin Ogundeji – Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre

Bolanle Austen- Peters, Yolanda Okereke, Juliana Dede, Gloria Oyu – House Of Ga’a

Oluwatoyin Balogun, Oyeade Adeimpe Adedimeji – Lisabi: The Uprising

Opeyemi Sogeke – Phoenix Fury

Adedamola Adeyemi – Christmas In Lagos

Best Makeup

Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre — Hakeem Onilogbo (Hakeem Effect)

Lisabi: The Uprising — Hakeem Onilogbo (Hakeem Effect)

Seven Doors — Hakeem Onilogbo (Hakeem Effect)

Clarence Peters’ Inside Life — Kpoudosu Winifred

Suspicion — Tracy Izogie and Adeleke Toluwulashe Maigari

Farmer’s Bride — Abejide Oluwatosin Mercy

Best Writing TV Series

Untying Kantai — Abel Mutua Musyoka

Tuki? — Louise Kamwangi

Roses and Ivy — Biodun Stephen and Abimbola Akinrinbola

Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre — Shola Dada

Princess on A Hill — Bibi Ukpo, Niyi Adeniji, and Sonia Nwosu

Cheta’M — Ifeanyi Chidi Barbara

Seven Doors — Adebayo Tijani, Yinka Laoye, and Soyombo-Oluyombo Oluwagbemiga

Best Writing in a Movie

The Weekend — Egbemawei Dimiyei Sammy, and Vanessa Kanu, and Frederick O. Anyaebunam Jnr

Skeleton Coast — Omolola Lamikanra

Freedom Way — Blessing Uzzi

Phoenix Fury — Ifeoma N. Chukwuogo

A Ghetto Love Story — Victoria Eze

House of Ga’a — Tunde Babalola

Christmas In Lagos — Jadesola Osiberu

Best Documentary

Walvis Tale — David Benade and Tim Huebschle

Dundun — Ifeoluwa Fatogun and Ebi Atawodi

O.Y.O (On Your Own) — Daniel Omokhagbo Itegboje

Women of Salt: The Resilience of Ebonyi’s Woman — Jessica Eneh, Eric Chidom, Kelechi Agbara, and Vera Okoh

I Will Remember You — Mohamed Rida Gueznai

Best Scripted Series

Clarence Peters’ Inside Life

Seven Doors

Princess On A Hill

Cheta’M

Roses & Ivy

Best Unscripted Series

Style Magnate

Skillers (The Builders Show)

Ebuka Turns Up Africa

Wa Milele? (Forever)

Uzoamaka Tries Palmwine

Best Director

Robert O Peters – Skeleton Coast

Norman Maake – Inkabi

Bolanle Austen-Peters – House of Ga’a

Awam Amkpa – The Man Died

Daniel Emeka Oriahi – The Weekend

Femi Adebayo, Adebayo Tijani, Tope Adebayo – Seven Doors

Best Movie

Lisabi: The Uprising

Skeleton Coast

Suspicion

Inkabi

House of Ga’a

Freedom Way

Christmas in Lagos

Farmer’s Bride